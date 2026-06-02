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Back In Court Over 1st Amendment Protected Political Speech
We must appear in person this week on charges of protesting at the Pentagon
Jun 2
•
Lisa Savage
39
8
14
May 2026
Resistance Grows As Heavy Penalties Increase
Germany is making history again, and not in a good way
May 30
•
Lisa Savage
31
8
16
War Of The AI Slop
Who does it best?
May 29
•
Lisa Savage
12
1
5
Is Iran Making Russia Look Weak?
People equating the two may want to look at a map
May 25
•
Lisa Savage
11
10
6
Huge Increase In Estimated Cost To Build Golden Dome
Highly provocative as well
May 22
•
Lisa Savage
10
3
8
Hezbollah: "Defying Occupation Through The Recognized Right For Self-Defence"
Lebanon's best hope under "a neglectful and derelict government"
May 20
•
Lisa Savage
11
2
6
Imperial Violence: Flotilla, Bolivia, Hungry Kids
Doing as much harm as possible on its way down
May 19
•
Lisa Savage
13
6
7
One Nation’s Celebration is Another’s Mourning
Guest post by Abby Fuller
May 15
•
Lisa Savage
18
2
9
Resisting U.S. War In Space Radar Installation In Wales
Wales vs Westminster’s showdown looms as campaigners request ‘call in’ of DARC radar planning application
May 14
•
Lisa Savage
5
2
3
What Is Likely To Come Of The China-U.S. Summit?
Satire, at the very least
May 12
•
Lisa Savage
11
2
6
Cuba In The Empire's Crosshairs
Suffering because Venezuela "chose" to stop shipping them oil? Nah
May 7
•
Lisa Savage
13
4
7
Renaming Things
is always a psy-op
May 5
•
Lisa Savage
17
4
5
© 2026 Lisa Savage
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