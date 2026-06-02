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May 2026

Resistance Grows As Heavy Penalties Increase
Germany is making history again, and not in a good way
  Lisa Savage
War Of The AI Slop
Who does it best?
  Lisa Savage
Is Iran Making Russia Look Weak?
People equating the two may want to look at a map
  Lisa Savage
Huge Increase In Estimated Cost To Build Golden Dome
Highly provocative as well
  Lisa Savage
Hezbollah: "Defying Occupation Through The Recognized Right For Self-Defence"
Lebanon's best hope under "a neglectful and derelict government"
  Lisa Savage
Imperial Violence: Flotilla, Bolivia, Hungry Kids
Doing as much harm as possible on its way down
  Lisa Savage
One Nation’s Celebration is Another’s Mourning
Guest post by Abby Fuller
  Lisa Savage
Resisting U.S. War In Space Radar Installation In Wales
Wales vs Westminster’s showdown looms as campaigners request ‘call in’ of DARC radar planning application
  Lisa Savage
What Is Likely To Come Of The China-U.S. Summit?
Satire, at the very least
  Lisa Savage
Cuba In The Empire's Crosshairs
Suffering because Venezuela "chose" to stop shipping them oil? Nah
  Lisa Savage
Renaming Things
is always a psy-op
  Lisa Savage
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