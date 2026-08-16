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X K's avatar
X K
11hEdited

"Who will be held accountable for the artillery shell boondoggle?"

"‘Typical of a draft dodger’: Rep. Seth Moulton blasts Trump’s response to USS Lincoln crisis."

Permit me to set the record straight in linking the two quotes above. I live in Mass., wanted to find out more about Moulton wanting to replace the Democratic gerontocracy, he being 49, Sen. Markey, whom he's challenging, recently turning 80, with 50 years in the Senate. I attend two Moulton campaign events, asking him what does he make of this country's obscene crossing of the $1+ trillion threshold in the Pentagon budget in light of infrastructure in this country receiving a grade of "D" from the American Society of Civil Engineers, and billions in that Pentagon budget going to Israel. His response? "First, I want to see that our troops get paid." Then, "Of course we have to support Israel." My response to each? "Huh?"

By the way, "geriatric" Ed Markey voted "No" on the Pentagon boondoggle, and voted "Yes" in support of the Bernie Sanders resolutions condemning military aid to Israel. He still has his mental and moral marbles. Unlike this ambitious and self-serving upstart who wants the keys to the car to head to the same drive-in.

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Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
6h

The sailors were heroic even when simply being present when something happened that didn't put them in danger. Support our sailors!

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