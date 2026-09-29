Senator Susan Collins’ office in Biddeford, Maine was allegedly vandalized by people objecting to her voting with 47 95% of the time in 2025. Others argue that she’s a traitor to 47, or that this was a false flag to make Democrats look bad. The poor grasp of capitalization rules suggests a MAGA author to me, but what do I know?

The false flag strategy has been around for years. That the Zionist entity favors it is attributable to the fact that ff’s are so often successful at controlling the narrative. And controlling the narrative is at the core of the project to create Greater Israel for Jewish supremacists.

In the current moment we must contend with not only ff’s but fake news as well. If corporate media report on a ff as if it were the truth, does that make it fake news? I’d say yes. But there is also a lot of fake news consisting of lies, half truths, or projection. As they say about Israeli officials, every accusation is a confession.

So despite a lack of evidence that babies were abused or women and girls were raped on Oct 7, 2023, paid talking heads go on babbling about these non-events for years. (In a similar vein, they will assure us that Hamas and other resistance fighters determined to capture hostages for a prisoner swap killed hundreds of Israelis that day, when it’s a documented fact that the Israeli military killed most of them.)

The UK is having a field day with reports of a planned attack on Fairford Royal Airforce Base in England where they host the bombers the U.S. uses to attack Iran.

One of my favorite substacks from the UK explained first here:

And then updated today:

Yesterday British journalist Craig Murray offered his preliminary analysis:

It’s possible that my favorite satirical writer Laura of Normal Island News nailed it, again demonstrating the continuing trend that headlines from the Onion are more likely to be factually true than headlines from, say, the New York Times.

Then there’s the abundance of ff’s in Europe intended to justify attacks on Russia by creating the appearance that Russia is attacking all over the place.

The word “likely” is doing a lot of work in this headline. Source: Simplicius on substack

What to believe? It’s hard to say much for sure beyond the fact that our corporate overlords are clearly nervous about popular resistance to their domination schemes. I’m planning a post soon about the many, many locations where the hegemon and its allies are battling to hold on to control. Is it WW3 yet? Because the first casualty, that of truth, fell long ago.