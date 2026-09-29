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Regis Tremblay's avatar
Regis Tremblay
Sep 29Edited

Can there be any doubt that we have been in WWIII for several years now? Yes, the corporate overloads are in deed nervous and scrambling in fear of losing the future control and domination of the entire planet!

I predicted exactly where we are at today in my 2016 (ten years ago) film, 30 Seconds to Midnight, where I asked, "will the neocons in Washington, and their corporate masters, recognizing they have lost this epic battle for the future order of the world, take the whole world down with them in a nuclear Armageddon?" How close are we today to the "Unthinkable?" If I released that film today I would title it, "The Final Countdown: Five Seconds and holding."

As Dr. Helen Caldicott said in the opening of 30 Seconds to Midnight, "We are like lemmings, walking blindly towards the cliff of nuclear annihilation, worrying about things that don't matter. We are that close."

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Jon Olsen's avatar
Jon Olsen
Sep 29

That explanation (very likely false flag operation) makes far more sense than the official story, just like the JFK, RFK, and MLK murders, 9/11, the covid phenomenon, and what happened to Charlie Kirk. What is different now is how fast the unravel now that we see the modus operandi of the predator class. Far fewer now are being fooled. Fortunately, Ridicule and Satire, our close allies, are getting stronger

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