If you’ve not yet enjoyed satirical videos from The Juice Media in Australia, you are in for a treat.

Best line in this one:

A generation is rising to tell the pedocracy of billionaires — and the governments that protect them — to shove austerity, wars, and their techno-feudal fucktopia up their genocidal arse.

The evil corporation Google doing business as YouTube has restricted my embedding this video. Ok, I’ll download it from reddit where I first saw it.

YouTube recently suspended the channel of the United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC) removing years of anti-imperialist webinars with excellent commentators that you will never hear/see on corporate media.

Side note: any post I’ve made which embedded one of their videos will now produce a blank space instead. Great. You can sign a petition to get the UNAC channel reinstated here: https://unac.notowar.net/we-demand-the-return-of-unacs-youtube-channel.