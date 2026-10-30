Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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Regis Tremblay's avatar
Regis Tremblay
11h

Thank you Lisa! YT and the bastards at Google also permanently deleted my original channel with 550 videos, films, and podcasts.

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1 reply by Lisa Savage
YumongX 潇雨濛's avatar
YumongX 潇雨濛
4h

signed the petition!

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