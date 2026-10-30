If you’ve not yet enjoyed satirical videos from The Juice Media in Australia, you are in for a treat.
Best line in this one:
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A generation is rising to tell the pedocracy of billionaires — and the governments that protect them — to shove austerity, wars, and their techno-feudal fucktopia up their genocidal arse.
The evil corporation Google doing business as YouTube has restricted my embedding this video. Ok, I’ll download it from reddit where I first saw it.
YouTube recently suspended the channel of the United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC) removing years of anti-imperialist webinars with excellent commentators that you will never hear/see on corporate media.
Side note: any post I’ve made which embedded one of their videos will now produce a blank space instead. Great. You can sign a petition to get the UNAC channel reinstated here: https://unac.notowar.net/we-demand-the-return-of-unacs-youtube-channel.
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Thank you Lisa! YT and the bastards at Google also permanently deleted my original channel with 550 videos, films, and podcasts.
signed the petition!