The U.S. continues to build a war economy and to gain support by providing revenue to multiple smaller businesses that supply big war profiteers like General Dynamics. This is by design and one of the primary reasons why Congress passes bigger and bigger Pentagon funding bills each year. (The other reason would be fear of Zionist retaliation if they don’t.)

Many employees of these smaller businesses have no idea how they participate in the mass killing industry. In this video at TOG Manufacturing in North Adams, Massachusetts, it’s not possible to tell what the irate profanity-spewing manager knows. But the younger receptionist, when asked by an activist how they feel about nuclear apocalypse, pleaded ignorance saying, “I just started working here last week!”

Here’s a copy of the letter being read aloud in the video:

And here’s an action item for everyone watching at home:

And if you live in my state, here’s a list of war profiteers. If you want to pay them a visit, reach out and let me know!