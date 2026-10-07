Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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Sammy Cordoba
Oct 7

Thank you for your service. Schools need to have classes on the ideas of Lincoln and Jefferson. Seems like some people don't understand who governs our nation. And Lincoln was explicit when he talked about fighting a revolution if the government becomes corrupted.

May the LORD be pleased with you.

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