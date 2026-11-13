New Speaker of the House with some of his many corporate sponsorships, With Democrats like this, who needs Republicans?

Friends are in despair over the growing apathy in the U.S. around Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza. It is almost impossible not to conclude that the Democratic Party successfully siphoned off progressive energy to work on unseating Republicans in the midterm congressional elections.

Imagine how surprised I wasn’t to learn that an attempt by Republican Thomas Massie to impeach the Secretary of War failed because several reps missed the vote in order to attend the Elect Democratic Women party scheduled at the same time. AIPAC has used that organization extensively as a conduit to funnel monetary support to sitting members of Congress and they expect fealty in return.

Like the election of uber Zionist Hakeem Jeffries as the incoming speaker of the House, a done deal. Or Chuck Schumer as Senate majority leader, not yet a done deal. Also not impeaching the architects of the failed war the Pentagon is waging on Iran at Israel’s behest.

So what else is new?

But there is some good news. Quoting from a press release:

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS (November 12, 2026) — A delegation of U.S. taxpayers and international human rights attorneys completed the submission of evidence to the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) today, calling for an investigation and arrest warrants against President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other senior U.S. officials for allegedly aiding and abetting genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity committed by Israel in Gaza. The submission, organized by the Taxpayer Alliance Against Genocide (TAAG), includes sworn affidavits from doctors who worked in Gaza, firsthand eyewitness accounts, whistleblower testimony, video evidence, and extensive documentation of U.S. military, financial, diplomatic, and political support for Israel.

“A sign taped to a car at the Port of Elizabeth in New Jersey reads: 'End the genocide, don't move Zim'“ (Mounira Elsamra/ Middle East Eye)

Then there is the renewed call for an arms embargo in light of coordinated actions by dockworkers in ports around the globe:

[Following the] Arms Embargo campaigns launch call on Thursday, October 29th; we are excited to begin building our Elbit Out and United Campaigns with you! If you happened to miss the event, or want to rewatch it, you can find a recording here, where you’ll hear from campaign, organizational, and movement leaders and learn more about how you can get involved.

More local to me, there is an action planned for Sunday, November 29 to support the UN’s International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People calling for a Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions (BDS) approach to holiday shopping. Freeport, Maine will be bustling on the Sunday following capitalism’s annual “Black Friday” shopping event. Help distribute BDS flyers or hold signs and banners to let people know how they can stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza and the West Bank, still under siege.

If you’re elsewhere, find and join an action near you. Someday if we’re lucky our grandchildren will ask us, What did you do during the Gaza genocide? Let’s make sure we have something to tell them.