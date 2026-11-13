Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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Yussra's avatar
Yussra
1d

I'd heard they missed the impeachment vote because they were "stuck in traffic" (an obvious lie); thank you for clarifying that they'd explicitly double-booked the occasion with a thinly-veiled pro-Israel event. They really know how to humiliate themselves as they repeatedly let their constituents down. So sad Massie's term is ending. But word on the street is that Senator Chris Van Hollen with his humane political record is now challenging the despicable Schumer for the Senate majority leader position!

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Rosemary Bauman's avatar
Rosemary Bauman
19h

Note that AIPAC Chuck Schumer has only a 13% Approval Rating. Why needs to retire. No one wants him (he can’t do his job) or Jefferies

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