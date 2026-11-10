Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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Yussra's avatar
Yussra
4h

Excellent insights, and delusional is the right word! What kind of "freedom" does outer space need, except perhaps to be free from the likes of us? The US politicians seem preoccupied with the image the nation had in the past, while they continue to pass policies that destroy those old narratives and prevent this empire from nearing such heights. But even back then, the image of the US was built on very shaky ground.

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Bill Astore's avatar
Bill Astore
9h

A problem (among others) is the idea that "national security" can only be achieved through total militaristic dominance, an idea that's profitable for the military-industrial complex but which makes America less secure and even more impoverished, while driving up the risk of war.

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