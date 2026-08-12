President Assimi Goïta of Mali

What I’m supposed to be doing is finishing Xi Jinping’s The Governance of China so I can discuss it on Friday. But what’s making my head threaten to explode is the backlog of articles on imperialist warmongering in Africa; with 46 tabs currently open in my web browser, my ambition to synthesize what I learn from these readings may be unrealistic. But I have an idea. Hear me out.

The reason my discussion group chose to read Xi is that I saw a tweet by a China watcher (I think it was Arnaud Bertrand) noting that this historically significant collection of Xi’s speeches and interviews from 2012-14 had been published in English but received no reviews by any major media outlets in the West.

So, I was motivated to find out what the powers that be don’t want me to know about Xi’s plans for governance.

It’s 2026 now so we can see many of the plans expressed by Xi have come to fruition.

Notable among the plans:

China does not subscribe to the outdated logic that a country will invariably seek hegemony when it grows strong. Are colonialism and hegemonism viable today? Absolutely not. They inevitably lead to a dead end, and those who stick to this beaten track will only hit a stone wall. (p. 372, emphasis mine)

China’s alternative approach can be seen in “Be Trustworthy Friends and Sincere Partners Forever,” a speech by Xi in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on March 25, 2013.

Chinese and African peoples have supported and cooperated with each other in our respective endeavors to fight against colonialism and imperialism and win independence and liberation, and in the pursuit of development and national renewal. A fraternal bond of shared destiny has been forged between us.. the defining features of China-Africa relations are sincerity, friendship, mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and common development. We get along well and treat each other as equals. Neither side seeks to impose its will on the other. (p. 416)

Now for my idea. Here’s a selection of reporting on forces that do seek to impose their will on others, often clandestinely via economic pressure or through proxies e.g. militias like U.S. ally UAE-supported RSF committing genocide in Sudan.

In reverse chronological order by publication date, these are the articles I had saved in open tabs. (See if you can spot the ones written from a colonial perspective.)

Leveraging the steady stream of mining revenue into the Energy, Water and Transport Infrastructure Development Fund, the government could borrow $880 million to develop critical infrastructure.

August 10, Break Through News

August 7, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the U.S. (PNAS)

July 30, Associated Press

In El-Obeid, RSF drone strikes are destroying fuel, electricity, and water that keeps the most fragile patients alive.

July 27, Drop Site News

Understanding the causes and costs of genocide.

July 27, Notes on the Polycrisis

The fifth installment in our series on Sudan’s War and Its Enablers — and the first of a strand tracing how modern wars weaponize sexual violence against civilians. July 26, Manufacturing Dissent

July 21, Sudan Tribune

“Images of the Eritrean War of Independence, 1961-1991.”

As the militarization of the Red Sea escalates, the US tries to enlist Eritrea in exchange for sanctions relief.

April 29, Black Agenda Report

Internal refugees from war in Darfur, Sudan

Sudan's war is a conflict within the comprador elite, cultivated by external powers to plunder the nation's resources after destroying a popular revolution.

December 2025, People’s Dispatch

Agricultural productivity across Sub-Saharan Africa needs to improve to reduce hunger, poverty, and the destruction of biodiversity.

April 2022, Our World in Data

I look forward to your comments.