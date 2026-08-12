"Are Colonialism & Hegemonism Viable Today?"
"Those who stick to this beaten track will only hit a stone wall"
What I’m supposed to be doing is finishing Xi Jinping’s The Governance of China so I can discuss it on Friday. But what’s making my head threaten to explode is the backlog of articles on imperialist warmongering in Africa; with 46 tabs currently open in my web browser, my ambition to synthesize what I learn from these readings may be unrealistic. But I have an idea. Hear me out.
The reason my discussion group chose to read Xi is that I saw a tweet by a China watcher (I think it was Arnaud Bertrand) noting that this historically significant collection of Xi’s speeches and interviews from 2012-14 had been published in English but received no reviews by any major media outlets in the West.
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So, I was motivated to find out what the powers that be don’t want me to know about Xi’s plans for governance.
It’s 2026 now so we can see many of the plans expressed by Xi have come to fruition.
Notable among the plans:
China does not subscribe to the outdated logic that a country will invariably seek hegemony when it grows strong. Are colonialism and hegemonism viable today? Absolutely not. They inevitably lead to a dead end, and those who stick to this beaten track will only hit a stone wall. (p. 372, emphasis mine)
China’s alternative approach can be seen in “Be Trustworthy Friends and Sincere Partners Forever,” a speech by Xi in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on March 25, 2013.
Chinese and African peoples have supported and cooperated with each other in our respective endeavors to fight against colonialism and imperialism and win independence and liberation, and in the pursuit of development and national renewal. A fraternal bond of shared destiny has been forged between us..
the defining features of China-Africa relations are sincerity, friendship, mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and common development. We get along well and treat each other as equals. Neither side seeks to impose its will on the other. (p. 416)
Now for my idea. Here’s a selection of reporting on forces that do seek to impose their will on others, often clandestinely via economic pressure or through proxies e.g. militias like U.S. ally UAE-supported RSF committing genocide in Sudan.
In reverse chronological order by publication date, these are the articles I had saved in open tabs. (See if you can spot the ones written from a colonial perspective.)
Mining reforms power Mali’s push for infrastructure development
Leveraging the steady stream of mining revenue into the Energy, Water and Transport Infrastructure Development Fund, the government could borrow $880 million to develop critical infrastructure.
August 10, Break Through News
Giving poor households cash leads to a spike in spending, but also lasting benefits
August 7, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the U.S. (PNAS)
Child soldiers recount horrors of Sudan’s war and presence of Colombian mercenaries
July 30, Associated Press
Drone Strikes Are Destroying the Infrastructure of Survival in the Heart of Sudan
In El-Obeid, RSF drone strikes are destroying fuel, electricity, and water that keeps the most fragile patients alive.
July 27, Drop Site News
Sudan Resources
Understanding the causes and costs of genocide.
July 27, Notes on the Polycrisis
The Next Crime Scene: The Weapon Sudan’s War Runs On
The fifth installment in our series on Sudan’s War and Its Enablers — and the first of a strand tracing how modern wars weaponize sexual violence against civilians. July 26, Manufacturing Dissent
At least 21 killed in drone strike on water source in Sudan’s North Darfur
July 21, Sudan Tribune
US Seeks to Turn Eritrea Into “a Bulwark Against Iranian Influence”
As the militarization of the Red Sea escalates, the US tries to enlist Eritrea in exchange for sanctions relief.
April 29, Black Agenda Report
The war in Sudan is “between two wings of a comprador parasitic capitalist class”
Sudan's war is a conflict within the comprador elite, cultivated by external powers to plunder the nation's resources after destroying a popular revolution.
December 2025, People’s Dispatch
Increasing agricultural productivity across Sub-Saharan Africa is one of the most important problems this century
Agricultural productivity across Sub-Saharan Africa needs to improve to reduce hunger, poverty, and the destruction of biodiversity.
April 2022, Our World in Data
I look forward to your comments.
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I can't recall where or when, but somewhere along the way I came across this rather trenchant, revelatory line: "Wherever China goes it leaves schools, clinics, and bridges; wherever the United States goes it leaves rubble."
In the old days of China, Mao had a phrase: "dig tunnels deep, store up grain and never seek hegemony"