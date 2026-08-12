Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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X K's avatar
X K
14h

I can't recall where or when, but somewhere along the way I came across this rather trenchant, revelatory line: "Wherever China goes it leaves schools, clinics, and bridges; wherever the United States goes it leaves rubble."

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Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
10h

In the old days of China, Mao had a phrase: "dig tunnels deep, store up grain and never seek hegemony"

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