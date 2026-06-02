Maine delegation of the Pentagon 27

There’s good news and bad news on our arrest for protesting at the Pentagon.

The bad news: our motion to allow defendants outside Virginia to appear by zoom has been ignored. So we’re due to appear in person on June 4 for a misdemeanor charge of “interfering with agency functions” i.e. blocking the subway escalator at the Pentagon exit from the Metro — which you can see in the video below we did not do.

We could have blocked it and/or the actual visitors entrance, but we chose instead to stand in a spot that didn’t block anyone’s movement.

Experienced protesters at this location said holding signs is also a trigger for arrests. Note that the Pentagon now has a designated “free speech zone” (an oxymoron) but we didn’t stay penned up 100 yards from the entrance as Pentagon police have previously directed. Is this the freedom that veterans of U.S. wars for empire like to claim they fought for?

The good news: we’ll be back together with a fine group of people, the Pentagon 27 and supporters. Folks who listen to the voice of conscience and actively oppose their government waging an immoral war on the people of Iran. (You can read our Maine version of the press release below.)

Media Advisory

WASHINGTON, D.C. June 2, 2026

Contact: Paul Magno, 202-321-6650, pmagno56@gmail.com

Peace Activists Arrested During Prayer Protest at Pentagon Appear in Court Thursday, June 4th

Those arrested included four from Maine: Bruce Gagnon and Mary Beth Sullivan of Brunswick, and Mark Roman and Lisa Savage of Solon. All the activists are scheduled to appear at the Albert V. Bryan U.S. Courthouse, 401 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, Virginia 22314. An 8:00am vigil in front of the courthouse will precede their court appearance.

On the morning of March 27, 2026, 27 activists, many of whom are members of the Catholic Worker Movement that shelters the homeless, processed to the Pentagon’s southeast entrance near the Metro stop. The group, which calls itself the Pentagon 27, carried signs that read: “Love your enemies,” “Put up the sword. — Jesus,” “Catholic Workers say: Peace Now!,” “War is a sacrilege. — Pope Francis,” “Support Peace!,” and “Your wars will kill us all.”

They assembled on the right-hand side of the Pentagon entrance to protest the U.S. and Israeli war against Iran — a war His Holiness Pope Leo XIV declared unjust, immoral, in violation of international law, and against the Gospel. Standing or kneeling, they began to sing and pray for peace. All 27 were arrested without incident and charged with interfering with agency functions.

The Pentagon 27 will contend in court that their peaceful actions are protected under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the Religious Freedom and Restoration Act of 1993. They will also contend that nonviolent and prayerful means to promote peace are religious obligations for faithful Roman Catholics and other spiritual traditions.

POPE LEO XIV’S ENCOURAGEMENT TO ACTIVELY RESIST WAR.

In his recent encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas, Pope Leo XIV condemned the increasing pervasiveness of the military industrial complex in our society and the use of AI in war. “AI does not remove the intrinsic inhumanity of conflict; indeed it can only bring about conflict more quickly and render it more impersonal, lowering the threshold for resorting to violence, transforming defense into threat prediction and thus reducing victims to data,” the pontiff wrote. Magnifica Humanitas ¶198.

Consequently, Pope Leo encouraged people of goodwill to continue actively resisting war and injustice: “Even in the darkest nights, the Lord raises up men and women who refuse to give up, who persevere in doing good, who protect the vulnerable and open pathways to reconciliation. The memory of the saints, righteous people and the oft-forgotten peacemakers, show us that grace does not magically eliminate conflict, but instead it inspires active resistance to evil and an astonishing creativity in doing good.” Ibid. ¶211.

The Pentagon 27 did exactly this on March 27, as an expression of their faith.

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