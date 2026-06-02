Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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Bruce Gagnon's avatar
Bruce Gagnon
2d

Well done Lisa

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Carlé Costa's avatar
Carlé Costa
13h

Putting your bodies in the front-line of the battlefield for peace and constitutional rights, and even, honoring your religious beliefs and faith: the techno-fascist-homicidal-contractors&military-gangsters in the Pentagon (the Temple for War) of course will react with the more obvious tool they have, meaning abuse of power, violence, weaponized laws and deceive.

We are engaged not only in an horizontal war: basically the war of these days was and is VERTICAL ... the elite-Epstein-cabal-and-defenders-of-the-empire on one side, and we, the folks of the world.

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