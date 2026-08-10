A fast food worker making minimum wage has proved to be a more successful fundraiser than the Gaza Board of “Peace” which has yet to receive a single dollar in its official World Bank-administered Gaza reconstruction fund.

Here’s former Burger King employee Arianna Hamilton explaining what happened and why she was fired:

I would share the Lego video about her but as critics have pointed out her character looks white while Hamilton herself is Black.

On the subject of how Zionists use multiple approaches to silence the voices calling for Palestine to be free, one of their most vicious strategies is deliberately targeting journalists.

How come all six martyrs are Palestinian? Israel does not allow foreign journalists into Gaza and hasn’t for years. Also, doing the media work to get the truth out about Gaza is a kind of sacred calling for Palestinians.

What is Israel so eager to hide? From the substack Palestine Will Be Free:

“Approximately 67 percent of Gaza’s population suffers from food insecurity, [emphasis mine] while more than 200,000 people — about 10 percent of the population — are in the phase immediately preceding a formal famine declaration under the international food security classification,” Justin Brady, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Palestine, said last week.

The so-called Board of Peace is a sham. Per Chris Hedges:

Trump announced a “historic” agreement on July 30 that entailed “the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza.” He called the 15-point plan, credited to the Board of Peace, which has no Palestinian representatives and installed Trump as its chair for life, “a monumental step toward lasting peace and security.” But Hamas swiftly qualified the demand by saying that handing over its heavy weapons was only contingent on Israel ending “all forms of” its “aggression” and withdrawing its occupying forces from Gaza. Benjamin Netanyahu blithely dismissed Trump’s proposal. Israel, he said, will not withdraw its forces until Hamas is “genuinely” disarmed. Read this to mean never.

So while mothers in Gaza struggle to scrounge up a single meal a day for their children, we the well-fed in the U.S. can surely boycott Burger King. Save a few calories to send the message: we stand with Palestine.