Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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Cindy Sheehan's avatar
Cindy Sheehan
1h

I wish I was a heavy user of Burger King, but, I don't poison myself. I, however, encourage anyone who does to BOYCOTT---not just for Gaza, but for yourself!

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DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
2h

That's an easy one, since I do not consume 'Fast (TOXIC) Food'! lol

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