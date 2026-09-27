After reading our friend Christian’s blog post about “Bad Guy Bingo” I was inspired to apply it to Pentagon chief Hegseth’s statement promoting the Golden Dome project.
I copied Christian’s rationale for this activity verbatim:
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The fascist swamp uses euphemisms to make warfare sound nicer and jargon to make warfare seem professional and efficient.
Arm yourself with a couple of bingo cards before listening to anyone from the Pentagon, the war industry, or Capitol Hill.
Here’s a closer look at the two versions of bingo cards that I created based on Christian, Mattew Ho, and Bill Astore’s original cards.
You can read Hegseth’s statement in its entirety on the nauseatingly named “war.gov” website if you have the stomach for it.
Maybe you’d like to play bingo with your friends?
*Numbers in the pie chart at the top of this post are already out of date and likely far too low for a project that is guaranteed not to work as promised. Here’s what I’m wondering: why doesn’t the Aerospace Corporation’s Center for Space Policy and Strategy breakdown of funding include Social Security and Medicare? Numerous officials have hinted that the stupendously expensive Dome can really only be funded by further sacrifices from the taxpayers.
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I bet it would be easy to turn that into a drinking game.
The ABM system that started being built long ago was abandoned. It was realized by both the US and USSR that there is no system that can guarantee no missiles will get through. Great expense for something that would not work was foolish and pointless. This remains true today.
Now we have a President who loves clearing the way for private profit at public expense in whatever way it can be done. Golden Dome is perfect for this as it can be presented to an ignorant public as national defense and oh how we know that has been exploited since 9/11.
Since Congress has the power of the purse, for some time abandoned but quite possibly returning with a Democratic majority in the next session, this horrendous waste of money can be stopped early on and the bloated "defense" spending that has reached $1 trillion a year can be cut back.