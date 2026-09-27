Source: GN repost of Space News article from August 6, 2025 *

After reading our friend Christian’s blog post about “Bad Guy Bingo” I was inspired to apply it to Pentagon chief Hegseth’s statement promoting the Golden Dome project.

I copied Christian’s rationale for this activity verbatim:

The fascist swamp uses euphemisms to make warfare sound nicer and jargon to make warfare seem professional and efficient. Arm yourself with a couple of bingo cards before listening to anyone from the Pentagon, the war industry, or Capitol Hill.

Here’s a closer look at the two versions of bingo cards that I created based on Christian, Mattew Ho, and Bill Astore’s original cards.

You can read Hegseth’s statement in its entirety on the nauseatingly named “war.gov” website if you have the stomach for it.

Maybe you’d like to play bingo with your friends?

*Numbers in the pie chart at the top of this post are already out of date and likely far too low for a project that is guaranteed not to work as promised. Here’s what I’m wondering: why doesn’t the Aerospace Corporation’s Center for Space Policy and Strategy breakdown of funding include Social Security and Medicare? Numerous officials have hinted that the stupendously expensive Dome can really only be funded by further sacrifices from the taxpayers.