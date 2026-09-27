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Elizabeth Olbert's avatar
Elizabeth Olbert
Sep 27

I bet it would be easy to turn that into a drinking game.

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Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
Sep 27

The ABM system that started being built long ago was abandoned. It was realized by both the US and USSR that there is no system that can guarantee no missiles will get through. Great expense for something that would not work was foolish and pointless. This remains true today.

Now we have a President who loves clearing the way for private profit at public expense in whatever way it can be done. Golden Dome is perfect for this as it can be presented to an ignorant public as national defense and oh how we know that has been exploited since 9/11.

Since Congress has the power of the purse, for some time abandoned but quite possibly returning with a Democratic majority in the next session, this horrendous waste of money can be stopped early on and the bloated "defense" spending that has reached $1 trillion a year can be cut back.

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