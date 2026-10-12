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X K
Oct 12

"Has it occurred to the Fascists 2.0 running the U.S. that by publicly executing Dr. Hasan they are increasing exponentially the global visibility of his martyrdom?"

No, that's beyond their capacity for thought, which is confined to getting more money, not through work, but through grifting.

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Yussra
Oct 13

The good news is that after resubscribing, I did receive this post in my inbox! Ah yes, it's a routine at this point for some Americans to act shocked every few years about "how bad things have suddenly gotten" every time the constant evil of the Western empire leaks out enough to briefly affect them. Thank you for writing about Dr. Nidal Hasan's case, it really breaks my heart. From an Islamic perspective, it was without a doubt absolutely unacceptable according to Islamic military law for him to shoot unarmed colleagues on their own turf who believed themselves to be safe with him, even if he came to realize he was enlisted on the wrong side of the fight in the grand scheme of things. Still, what strikes me about his case is the government's rejection of his repeated desperate attempts to get out of his military service as a conscientious objector whose mental state was increasingly deteriorating as he was forced to listen to his clients describe their war crimes against his people and who was on top of that himself forced to shortly join in committing such war crimes. Compare the tragedy of his case and that shooting with the sadistic celebration of violence and gloating bloodlust displayed by the same Zionist government who hopes to livestream his execution as though this were the Roman empire.

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