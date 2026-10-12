Most of my posts here are the result of reading/seeing something that gets stuck in my head until I write about it. Dr. Nidal Hasan’s impending execution with live video coverage is an example.

Here are two more related items. The first arrived this morning: news from a friend and fellow writer on substack that they had been unsubscribed secretly and against their wishes from my substack. This person realized they had stopped receiving email notifications of my posts. Odd because we always like each others posts and most of the time leave a comment. Not odd because these days we mostly post about Israel’s genocide in Gaza and vicious military occupation in southern Lebanon and the West Bank.

Zionist censorship reaching into every aspect of life in the U.S. is a sign of the times.

The other thing that has stayed with me:

I was lucky to have parents who were honest about what kind of society I was growing up in. My father warned me in the 1960’s that the U.S. would turn into a police state in my lifetime because “it’s already halfway there.” I experience very little cognitive dissonance of the No Kings variety because I know my white privilege does not signify that the lofty ideals of the constitution apply equally to everyone. But lots of people are shocked that the pretense of democracy has crumbled away under 45/47. (Black U.S.ians, not so much.)

Thus it is that after the U.S. invaded Afghanistan and Iraq causing millions of death and untold suffering, people were shocked when Army psychiatrist Dr. Nidal Hasan’s cognitive dissonance cause him to open fire at Fort Hood during Obama’s second term. I’ve read that he wanted to report his clients for war crimes after hearing their grisly confessions. A devout Muslim, he decided to wage jihad on U.S. soldiers rather than deploy to a warzone to support their mental health. He expected to be martyred but was instead rendered paraplegic. His live streamed execution by firing squad will signify our full embrace of barbarism.

No more Mr. Nice Guy! Pedophile rapist 47 has told us he’s tired of pretending he’s a decent person.

Obama loved to pretend he was a decent person, even as every week he went over his drone kill list. One target: the 16 year old son of Dr. Hasan’s mentor Anwar Al-Awlaki. Another target of the Obomber: Al-Awlaki himself. Both were U.S. citizens, killed without due process.

Dr. Nidal Hasan got his due process. He pleaded guilty to the murder of soldiers at Fort Hood, refused to cross-examine witnesses for the prosecution, and called no witnesses as he conducted his own “defense” from a wheelchair.

His intention was martyrdom.

Whatever your own opinion, it is undoubtedly true that Shia Muslims regard martyrdom as a way of serving their brutally oppressed communities. Did I mention that Dr. Hasan is from a Palestinian diaspora family? From wikipedia:

Retired Colonel Terry Lee, after working with Hasan, recalled[35] the fatal shooting of two recruiters in Little Rock, Arkansas, greatly affected Hasan. Lee told Fox News that Hasan made "outlandish" statements against the American military presence in Iraq and Afghanistan, reportedly saying that “the Muslims should stand up and fight against the aggressor."

I’ve read that Iran has been employing psychologists to help them understand the psyche of their attackers. You can see the evidence in the wartime propaganda they produce.

Fascists need no insights. They sincerely believe that might makes right, and that overt displays of dominance and warrior ethos make them invincible.

Has it occurred to the Fascists 2.0 running the U.S. that by publicly executing Dr. Hasan they are increasing exponentially the global visibility of his martyrdom? The Pentagon chief and 47 think it’s a flex as youngsters call a show of strength.

As the youngsters say: it’s not the flex you think it is.