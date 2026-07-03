Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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X K
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With regard to the indictments laid out here of the genocidal entity, I have elsewhere posted this summation, which I repeat here: the legacy of Zionism and its geographic manifestation, Israel, is that of nihilism, that nothing else matters in life except itself.

To me that's the way the all the evidence stacks up.

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