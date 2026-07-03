I needed some context for understanding the U.S. Congress moving toward embedding another country’s military into the Pentagon. With both the House and the Senate having passed the amendment to the 2027 NDAA bill, it’s time to take stock.

So let me get this straight. An alleged ally of the U.S. commits genocide in Gaza, ongoing, and expands its ethnic cleansing and land grabs into the West Bank and beyond Palestine into Lebanon. The U.S. supplies surveillance and targeting technology and the actual drones and bombs and warplanes while the corporate media elaborate on the theme of a rift between Israel and whoever is in the White House.

[too horrible to put here, image of Palestinian prisoner being tortured]

Israel tortures prisoners to death, including raping them to death, using dogs to rape them, starving them, denying medical care, and holding them for years in “administrative detention” i.e. no charges, no trial; Israel disdains the fundamental Anglo legal right of habeas corpus.

For decades Congress sends Israel millions in credits guaranteed by U.S. taxpayers, with which Israel orders weapons from war profiteers General Dynamics, Lockheed, et al. For decades presidents clandestinely send U.S. troops to deploy within Israel and occupied Palestine, and Lebanon. The U.S. pretends to oversee negotiations as a wise elder brother while behind the scenes coercing the parties to make agreements that stall for time while Israel completes its land grabs. E.g. Oslo accords, 20-point plan that created the “Board of Peace” to govern Gaza. In no case does Israel honor the agreements made. For instance, Hamas releases the remaining hostages after agreeing to the 20-point plan, but Israel never lifts the blockade of food and medicine. Indeed, it continues to kill while also arresting and rearresting so many Palestinians that the numbers in its torture chambers remain in the 9,000-10,000 range.

Israel slaughters its own citizens on October 7, 2023 as the Hannibal directive prioritizes denying Hamas and other resistance groups hostages (a goal which it fails to achieve). It slaughters foreign visitors at a dance party and lies about it. It also lies about mass rape supposedly committed by the devout Muslims in Hamas, and lies about beheaded babies — without offering actual evidence of either.

Israel uses white phosphorus (a war crime) on south Lebanon. Its soldiers gleefully share videos of their war crimes and their genocidal intentions. Israel passes a law that stands at the head of their many, many other apartheid laws: Palestinian prisoners will now receive the death sentence.

Israel targets children who are either bombed, burned up in refugee tents. or shot by snipers in specific parts of their young bodies. Israel targets health care providers including doctors, hospital staff, and ambulance crews. Israel destroys the entire education infrastructure in Gaza from K-university. Israel destroys agricultural land, livestock, and uproots or burns olive trees much, much older than the Zionist entity.

The shocking transformation of Mujahid Bani Mufleh. Source: Palestine Will Be Free

Israel targets journalists, killing, maiming, or imprisoning hundreds so that the news of Zionist war crimes doesn’t reach us.

Zionists claim their ancient scriptures command them to kill Palestinians (Muslims or Christians, doesn’t matter). They claim “God” granted them the land from the Nile to the Euphrates rivers. They doggedly pursue a strategy of rendering Palestine uninhabitable so that “voluntary migration” will clear the land of Arabs.

They also bombed the USS Liberty in 1967, killing most of the sailors aboard, in a failed attempt to create a false flag accusing Egypt. They also stole U.S. enriched uranium. They also used a pedophile ring administered by Mossad nepo baby Ghislaine Maxwell and her buddy Jeffery Epstein to compromise wealthy, powerful men many of whom have roles in the U.S. or UK government. They also buy elections, buy the White House, and refuse to register lobbying groups like AIPAC as foreign agents — and nobody makes them.

In light of all this, how should we understand Section 219 of the NDAA (formerly Section 224)? Or the parliamentary maneuvering that prompted a recess in order to block a vote on removing the amendment from the final bill?

It seems that the marriage of the U.S. and Israel has long since been consummated and will now be formalized. Those who object may be assassinated, like young MAGA leader Charlie Kirk was with a shot to the neck after he began to publicly criticize Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Those who protest may receive felony and conspiracy charges, like the Golden Gate Bridge protesters did this week. The right hand does know what the left hand is doing, and they are doing it in concert: suppressing 1st amendment protected political speech, and buying up media and social media to control the anti-Zionist narrative.

Section 219 is not about speech. It’s about a whole lot of benjamins flowing to the private entities that de facto now constitute much of the U.S. government: Palantir, SpaceX, and the like.

Congressman Dennis Kucinich thinks we can stop Section 219 by lobbying our “representatives” in the House. Mine, Jared Golden, is a lame duck who has taken many benjamins from AIPAC and always votes for what Israel wants. But sure I’ll lobby him because I used to believe Congress was responsive to the people and until revolution destroys this whole venal system.

It’s crystal clear now that Congress is responsive to Israel, not to you or me. And it’s increasingly clear that Israel and the U.S. are two puppets operated by the same Zionist hands. Destroying the illusion that they are separate, competing entities is one of the unintended consequences of the Gaza genocide.