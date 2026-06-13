I’m sharing this excellent analysis of the monetary cost of the war on Iran from socialist org Second Thought. It’s well-researched and includes citations for the data (see details in their YouTube post) but note that costs will have soared since May 22 when the video was published.

An aspect of the Zionist war on Iran that is difficult to quantify is the cost of constantly lying about it. This may not generate a monetary cost but has a steady corroding effect on the credibility of CENTCOM, the Pentagon, and the White House. Here’s a whopper from this week:

Another aspect, of course, is the immense harm to climate caused by war planes, explosive munitions, and fires — including fires at sea as the U.S. steps up attacks on other nation’s commercial vessels near the Strait of Hormuz. Here’s video of an Indian tanker fire caused by one such attack this week.

And then there’s the unquantifiable bottom line cost: moral injury and loss of respect around the globe. With the U.S. and Israel joined at the hip, there is probably no coming back from that fatal damage.