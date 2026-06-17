Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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X K's avatar
X K
1d

Can only come up with a rather tepid meme in comparison to all that you have listed, but nonetheless, for what it's worth...

"Capitalism. Great on efficiency and exploitation. Not so hot on equality and equity."

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Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
20h

It's a very good feeling to be able to say to oneself, "I did something good today". I know you know what I mean. The real sign that good is being accomplished is that a person forgets about him/herself, the aches and pains that are sure to accompany old age. I call it rejuvenation through action.

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