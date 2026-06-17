I’m about to get very busy with seasonal visitors so I thought I’d clear out some of the memes critiquing capitalism that I’ve collected recently.

I could instead share images of a 3 year old shot through the head by Zionist forces and then dumped by the side of the road with his injured, interrogated father. Or an image that will haunt me: a father under rubble, pleading with rescuers to leave him because he’s still holding the hands of his daughters who are also under the rubble. Because those effects on human children are the inevitable end state of capitalism: destruction of indigenous people to steal their land and resources.

Late stage capitalism is rapidly merging militarized government with commerce, which exemplifies the other F word.

I could post video of federal agents pepper spraying protesters outside the courthouse in Minneapolis where several members of rapid response networks that protect neighbors from ICE kidnappings were making a court appearance. Their alleged crime? Standing up to the modern U.S. incarnation of the Gestapo. If you’re engaged in this kind of work, congratulations, you are a real human being. And also, you might want to read the indictment.

Or, more concisely:

Since there is one particular elongated muskrat who has enriched himself with government contracts while displaying his white supremacist, techno fascist views, I’ll include just one of about a zillion memes and post critiquing him.

A lot of flag waving going around as we approach the 250th anniversary of Independence Day in the U.S. Naturally, it makes a good theme for “this is your government on capitalism”:

Data centers and AI attract meme creators:

There are lots of memes about what to do about it, and not all of them feature guillotines.

What role do you think elections play in protecting capitalists from revolution? Should we just vote harder?

And a last offering about the endless wars waged by capitalist forces, wars we’re told are necessary to protect our rights.