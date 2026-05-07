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Elizabeth Olbert's avatar
Elizabeth Olbert
May 7

Thank you SO MUCH, Lisa!

100 red hearts to you!

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Mike schroer's avatar
Mike schroer
May 8

Your article continues the misconception that Marco Rubio's parents fled the Cuban Revolution. That is what Marco has mislead people to believe. Please read the early life and education section of his Wikipedia page. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marco_Rubio He was not the son of affluent Cubans that fled the revolution and lost their livelihoods.

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