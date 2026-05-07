Among the latest bald faced lies shared by 47’s administration came Secretary of State Rubio’s latest. The term Orwellian is overused and I employ it sparingly, but it’s 100% appropriate here.

Here's what's happening with Cuba, okay? Cuba used to get free oil from Venezuela. They would take like 60% of that oil and resell it for cash. It wouldn't even go to benefit the people. So the only blockade that's happened is ... the Venezuelans have decided we're not giving you free oil anymore.

Cuba’s Foreign Minister Cuba’s Bruno Rodriguez responded:

He has simply chosen to lie.. After four months, only one fuel tanker has arrived in Cuba. All our suppliers are being intimidated and threatened in violation of the rules that govern free trade and freedom of navigation.

The pro-Cuba crowd I was with in Farmington yesterday gasped audibly when I read Rubio’s statement out loud. Organizer Chris McKinnon called it “deeply cynical.” We had assembled to for a teach-in to learn more about Cuba’s history and current predicament, and to watch the documentary MAESTRA about Cuba’s year long literacy initiative. Sending young people into the countryside to teach reading and writing was a success occurring around the same time as the Bay of Pigs invasion failed — but not before claiming the life of Manuel Ascunce, a literacy volunteer (or martyr, if you prefer).

I loved the film which is not so much about literacy as it is about a philosophy of mutual aid and communal thinking. You can watch it here as part of the Paolo Freire Film Festival on YouTube (I’ve cued it up to the 25 minute film. Make sure to watch through the end credits to find out what the featured volunteers went on to do with their lives.)

An image that will stay with me: a literacy volunteer describing the hands of a palm topper, a man is his 40’s who she could not teach to write his own name because his hands were so damaged from the rough work he did to feed his family. (He did learn to read at least.)

Nightclub performers in 1937

While Marco Rubio is the son of Cubans who fled the revolution and posted up in Miami to agitate for a return to capitalism, I remember how before the revolution Cuba was the Epstein Island of its day. Human trafficking and forced prostitution of girls and women were features of life in Havana amid glittering casinos benefiting organized crime syndicates based in the U.S.

Yesterday’s event was a fundraiser by Maine Friends of Cuba on behalf of Global Health Partners. Their current focus is addressing the alarming rise in infant mortality as Cuba’s economic crisis deepens. (For a perspective from our friend Ken Jones who made his third visit to Cuba in March and found people much hungrier than he had seen before, check out “¡Cuba Sî, Bloqueo No!”.)

Visit their website to make a tax-deductible donation to the work of Global Health Partners. Or, send a check to GHP at 39 Broadway, Suite 1540, NY, NY10006. Put “sutures” on the memo line. GHP has a U.S. Commerce Department license to send medical supplies to Cuba — at least for now.