Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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Duncan Saunders's avatar
Duncan Saunders
2h

Hi Lisa, thanks again for an excellent post and pictures. I know that you are currently doing this without requiring a subscription (thank you!), but while I could not afford the proposed yearly pledge that you are considering, I would love to have you offer the "buy me a cup of coffee" option that a number of other substacks offer. I can certainly buy you a coffee to help with the costs and I suspect others would do so as well.

In any case, your writing and work is invaluable!! 👍☮️☮️

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