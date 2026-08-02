Saying the quiet part out loud. Note: this sign wasn’t even our most controversial.

Our hostess in Lubec, Lynn, produced a slew of new signs for yesterday’s protest on busy coastal Route 1. It’s the height of tourist season and one of us counted about a dozen out of state license plates; tourists in particular waved, honked, and thanked us for being there. (I always wonder if they think that excuses them for not being there.)

We estimated more than half acknowledged our presence in a positive way.

We weren’t numerous but as Lubec is pretty remote we weren’t surprised. We’ve seen that interest in preventing the Gaza genocide has fallen off sharply in the U.S. as many younger activists have turned their attention to fascism at home i.e. ICE kidnappings and executions. Older activists in Maine tend to be drawn to orange man bad demos like No Kings — they are Democrats, wishfully thinking that if only 47 wasn’t in the White House things would be so much better.

So it was a stalwart band of “Q-tips” i.e. white-haired protesters that gathered yesterday. Some came from as far as Brunswick or Bass Harbor on Mt. Desert Island. My husband and I traveled for a bit longer than three hours to get there, and we gratefully accepted Lynn’s invitation to spend the night.

The on again off again Zionist war the U.S. is losing badly to Iran was also a topic on our minds. I think Pepe Escobar summed that situation up best when he tweeted:

TACO, as you may recall, is an acronym for the phrase Trump always chickens out.

Or, if you prefer it in visual terms, this bloodied eagle and his little rodent friend were shared by MoNasarRawdhan with Arabic that translated to, Trump: We’ve destroyed Iran.

Two local residents stopped by yesterday to object to another one of Lynn’s new signs:

One of us engaged the young person, a recent high school graduate, and their mom about their feelings in response to the phrase “Jewish supremacy.” Mom was much more Zionist than son and said some predictable things like: Gaza deserves genocide because, They voted for Hamas.

The fact that so many children dying at Israel’s hands did not and could not have voted for anything didn’t seem to matter to her. Our sign was antisemitic, end of discussion. The son expressed agreement with most of our messages but didn’t like that one.

One of the mom’s objections that I’m still trying to understand was: If white supremacists saw your sign they would cheer you on for pointing out Jewish supremacy. It would feed their hatred of Jews.

I didn’t wade into the argument because I don’t like piling on people offering respectful criticism of our messaging. But a question I would have liked to ask: Isn’t Zionism itself a form of white supremacy?

We awoke to news that General Dynamics held a surprise christening[sic] of a warship at Bath Iron Works yesterday, by invitation only. These events used to be well-publicized and open to the public but in recent years they are held in stealth mode. They don’t want to see our messages and they really don’t want us blocking the road they use to bus in their supporters.

Iran has now damaged so many U.S. warships that BIW is expecting big contracts to build more. The problem: it takes years, they are insanely expensive, and aquatic drones are changing the way naval wars are fought in the 21st century anyway.

Here’s top brass explaining that the U.S. can either defend itself or defend Israel, but not both. This comes amid reports that most U.S. air power in West Asia has now been moved to Israel, relocated from Iranian frequent targets like U.S. bases in Jordan and Kuwait.

Meanwhile, plans to formally merge the U.S. and Israeli militaries via the National Defense[sic] Authorization Act are on hold as the Senate went into recess before approving the House version of the bill. It also contains the SAVE act, ironically intended to sharply reduce voting access in advance of the midterm elections in November.

I can no longer believe that elections will save us from the mess we’re in, barreling toward WW3 with outstandingly poor leaders at the helm.

See you on the streets!

Our next monthly statewide coalition protest will be in much more accessible Wiscasset on Saturday, September 12 at 1:30am. Use “Red’s Eats” for GPS to find us on the Route 1 bridge.