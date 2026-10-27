Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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Julie B 🇨🇦's avatar
Julie B 🇨🇦
3h

I’ll have to watch out here in Canada. Elbit just bought one our submarine manufacturers in BC.

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1 reply by Lisa Savage
Connie Jenkins's avatar
Connie Jenkins
6h

Yep! Elbit can change its name but not its essence. It is mired in the stench of genocide.

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