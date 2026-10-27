I’m lucky to be on the board of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space (GN) with Bob Anderson. In 2006 he was arrested and banned from the University of New Mexico for pointing out it was wrong for the university to be supporting the Reliable Replacement Warhead without public comment.

New Mexico is and has been at the forefront of high tech weapons development, including nuclear, with scant regard for public review and other inconvenient vestiges of democracy. (Elaine Cimino has a substack focused on the trampling of democratic process by NM’s weapons facilities that’s well worth a read. And as for why Epstein’s infamous Zorro Ranch being located in NM’s nuclear weapons development zone was not a coincidence, you can read Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez on substack.)

Here’s what Anderson shared with the GN community this week. I’m reposting it here with his permission:

1- Elbit, a global weapons firm and the largest firm supplying weapons for genocide in Israel, rebranded its U.S. operations as 26 Defense. It is not called Elbit in the U.S. any longer. Apparently to make itself appear American-made and American-goal oriented. This makes it easier also to obtain Pentagon cooperation and weapons technologies transfers.. 2 - Another Zionist weapons firm Rafael just merged with the American weapons firm Kratos to manufacture solid rocket motors. They are no longer Rafael USA but Prometheus Energetics. A video announcement of this was made probably as a trial balloon to see the U.S. reaction to this rebranding. It went largely unnoticed outside the war industry. 3 - The Pentagon is incorporating the Palantir intelligence and targeting system called Maven which was perfected in Gaza to hunt down resistance fighters as part of its domestic U.S. operations. They say it is just for optimizing their supply networks but it also brings over the ideology of Zionism into Pentagon planning. 4 - Ondas a big autonomous weapons firm just hired David Barnea, a former director of Mossad, as president and chairman. These examples of weapons integration parallel the goals of the NDAA and tell us an occupation is taking place outside the NDAA.

Anderson makes reference to the fact that the FY27 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) contains provisions that would permanently merge Israel’s military with that of the U.S. No wonder we’ve heard Netanyahu say that he wants to stop receiving aid from the U.S. Because people struggling with groceries, rent, and fuel bills get angry when they hear that their taxes are use to fund Israel.

Pentagon: You will go to war for Greater Israel, or else. And I think we can all agree that the outcome of today’s elections in Israel are likely to be bupkis. With citizens like the young woman below, who needs any particular genocidal leader?

The Pentagon is warning its own military base commanders that they must prepare to function independent of water or electricity supplies from outside for months. As reported by The Cradle:

The Pentagon has unveiled a sweeping new domestic preparedness program dubbed the FORTRESS initiative, requiring major US military bases to sustain combat and logistical operations independently for at least 90 days without civilian infrastructure support..



Pentagon chief spokesperson Sean Parnell stated that relying on municipal civilian infrastructure presents an intolerable risk, signaling a major militarization of the U.S. as Washington anticipates escalating confrontations. [emphasis mine]



The initiative centers on weaning military installations off public electricity through the deployment of portable nuclear reactors, localized microgrids, and massive battery reserves capable of withstanding prolonged infrastructural collapses.

Inadequate meals served on the long deployed USS Abraham Lincoln were a focus of discontent for months.

My husband observed re: infrastructure collapse that the USS Abraham Lincoln limping back to port following major resupply and maintenance gaps amid war with Iran is emblematic of the Pentagon’s big picture problem. Put one way, who thought that 800+ bases overseas plus 450 others stateside could be sustainable?

Before the USS Abraham Lincoln made headlines with short rations and poor morale, the USS Gerald Ford was in the news with malfunctioning toilet systems that couldn’t be fixed until the warship returned to dry dock.

Put another way, the U.S. is woefully unprepared for the world war they’re trying to instigate.

You know, the coming war that the public is overwhelmingly against and that geopolitical analysts say it is guaranteed to lose. U.S. response: use lawfare to claim that nonviolent protest is terrorism, and to harass Elbit protesters:

What do you want to bet that Elbit USA changing its name will fool no one?