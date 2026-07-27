Alarming news from a reliable source in Crimea: Yalta has been under constant assault from drones, presumably NATO/Ukranian drones, that have plunged that historic city into darkness. Until recently it had been spared, but now residents are enduring long nights of bombing and at least one residential apartment building was hit with an unspecificed number of injuries and deaths.

We were attacked on Saturday morning around 2am. Several loud explosions and some fires in the foothills. Attacked again Sunday morning at 2am. Then from midnight on Tuesday to 5:30am on Wednesday, hundreds of drones swarming over Yalta and several huge explosions. The entire area of greater Yalta lost power, probably because the drones must have hit the power grid. Nobody could sleep through it! There were no air raid sirens going at all here in Yalta and people are questioning that. And we have no official reports about deaths, injuries, or damage — the authorities don’t tell us much. We are even being warned about British Storm Shadow missiles. We were without water for a while, and also had no internet or phone service. Had to go to the doctor for some exams but the doctors are working with no electricity or computers. NATO and the United States are achieving their goal of turning the people against Putin.

Now that search engines are propaganda engines here in the U.S., any search for the term “Crimea” will turn up numerous articles asserting that Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014. What they won’t tell you:

U.S. State Department’s Victoria Nuland handing out cookies in Ukraine during the Maidan color revolution to effect regime change

2014 was also the year of the Maidan color revolution to topple Ukraine’s elected government

In 2014 Crimeans voted on whether they wanted to join Russia or remain part of Ukraine, with 96.7% prefering to join Russia in a high turnout referendum.

The U.S. Navy planned to install a new naval base in Crimea following the Maidan revolution.

About that last point: Russia pushed back and it never happened, but if it had would Sevastopol now look like Bahrain i.e. targeted repeatedly for hosting a U.S. imperial navy base?

Here’s where the U.S./NATO/Ukraine war for regime change in Russia bleeds into the U.S./Israel war for regime change in Iran.

As reported yesterday by CNBC:

Iran summoned a Ukrainian diplomat in Tehran on Sunday to protest an attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, as the war in the Middle East threatened to overlap with the Ukraine conflict. Iran said the attack left one sailor dead and injured several others. The country’s foreign ministry complained to Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires in Tehran early on Sunday and “conveyed Iran’s strong protest over the ‘hostile and criminal act,” Iran’s Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

Iran weighed in on the attack:

Iran’s High Council for Human Rights has condemned Ukraine’s military attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, calling it an unjustifiable act that violated international law and states’ obligations to protect human life and security. In a statement released on Sunday, the council said targeting a commercial ship and endangering the lives of civilians has serious humanitarian consequences and demonstrates a clear disregard for the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law and the international obligations of states to protect the lives and security of individuals.

Is it WW3 yet?

Because it is so difficult to get reliable truth about the proxy war on Russia — and now Iran — using Ukraine as a cat’s paw, you might consider joining me in pre-ordering Their Blood, Our Bullets from OR books. Aaron Maté of The Grayzone took his title from Oliver North’s comment, as reported here by Sputnik:

“[Reagan] believed in supporting freedom fighters. He did it in Latin America, he did it in Angola, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique. He did it in Afghanistan. Those people were willing, as the Ukrainian people are, to use their blood and our bullets.”

Note: that’s not what I’m hearing from actual people.

Ambitious types like Zelensky are only too willing to press gang citizens into providing the blood, but that doesn’t mean the people are willing.

“Our bullets” is code for massive military contracting profits, subsidized by taxpayers. “Their blood” is code for military conscription. Let’s not kid ourselves that that is what the war profiteers have planned for us in the U.S. and EU, too.