Lisa’s Substack

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Regis Tremblay's avatar
Regis Tremblay
3h

Really good job, Lisa! It's all connected to the US goals of not allowing any regional power to exist that is not in "America's Interests." That means exactly what it says: no China, no Russia, no Cuba, no Iran, etc etc. and no political system, Communism, Socialism, or any system "not in line with American Capitalism."

Armageddon could easily be ignited today either in Iran or Ukraine.

BTW, Crimea voted to RETURN to Russia where it has been since Catherine The Great. During the Soviet Era, Krushchev deeded Crimea to the Soviet Republic of Ukraine "to manage." That was not only a huge mistake in retrospect, but also illegal according to Soviet and Politburo rules.

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