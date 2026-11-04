My least favorite senator, Susan Collins, went down in ignominious defeat yesterday. I have questions:
Will her pay-to-play scheme with Navatek be investigated? And will she be prosecuted if the investigation reveals corruption on her part? Or will the power of the White House to protect political allies hold?
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Will Collins be investigated for delivering votes in exchange for Palantir campaign donations?
A wave of Democrats will deliver their party control of the U.S. Senate and probably the House as well. I have questions:
Dare we hope to see actual prosecutions of U.S. elected officials who are named in the Epstein files?
Will 47 be impeached on the grounds of lying to the people and conducting illegal wars? (Congressman Dennis Kucinich, perennial rogue Democrat, says Nah. You can see his interview here: “America needs a 3rd party or we won’t have a country anymore.”)
The libertarian media outlet that interviewed him, Redacted, had this to say in their newsletter this morning:
what happened in 2006 when Democrats regained control of Congress. Rather than ending President George W. Bush’s war, they declared that they would continue to fund it.
We will probably get the same now: a Democratic Congress that continues funding America’s wars while directing its fiercest opposition toward the personality of the president. With control of Congress shifting and the political landscape transformed, the question is whether Democrats will challenge Trump’s policies or simply challenge Trump himself.
It’s not a big mystery. Democrats will keep the war going.
We are about to enter political theater at its worst.
Can’t say I disagree with that realistic assessment. As per usual, their corporate donors will keep Democrats in line.
And the war they really love — NATO’s proxy war on Russia via Ukraine — will likely drag on, too. Despite the dearth of military age males.
Despite the revelation of a camp run by Ukraine’s Azov Battalion torturing teenagers.
And despite the both-sides-ism of people across Russia and Ukraine being falsely notified that nuclear strikes were incoming. (I see this as part of an ongoing campaign to normalize the use of nuclear weapons.)
Who will open the Rafah crossing to keep Israel from further starving Gazans?
You think Democrats will do this? Have you been paying attention?
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Lisa, watching power just swap between two sides of the exact same corporate coin makes it pretty obvious that a real "regime change" isn't actually happening. When Congress changes hands, the core bipartisan consensus on massive defense spending, endless foreign interventions, and deep-rooted pay-to-play dynamics stays right where it is.
Take the ProPublica reporting on Collins and Navatek—it laid out plain as day how paper-thin the line is between standard campaign finance and straight-up bribery. But because neither party actually wants to clean up the defense contracting pipeline, these investigations always seem to get buried in partisan squabbling. The same pattern holds for things like the Epstein files. Whenever oversight threatens cross-party elite networks, incoming majorities prioritize political theater and optics over real, systemic accountability.
Looking back at 2006 is the perfect historical comparison. Foreign policy rarely shifts when Congress flips. The funding for proxy conflicts and military-industrial commitments is practically baked into appropriations from the start, no matter what anyone promises on the campaign trail. Until we break the two-party monopoly and its reliance on massive donors, every shift in power is just going to give us more theater instead of genuine change. Thanks for keeping the focus where it belongs—on structural accountability!
I'm encouraged by the fact that so much money was spent to defeat people who won anyway. I'm also happy to see honest to goodness YOUNG PEOPLE getting into office. Jewish Voice for Peace has a poster showing the 25 people they supported winning office. There will be no more funding or weapons for Israel without a big fight. An Arab-American becoming senator - Wow!
Trump will be somewhat bound but unfortunately not gagged. I hope a way is found to stop the hideous monument he wants to build. The bull in the china shop now has a leash but can still do lots of damage.