Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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Joel McPherson's avatar
Joel McPherson
13h

Lisa, watching power just swap between two sides of the exact same corporate coin makes it pretty obvious that a real "regime change" isn't actually happening. When Congress changes hands, the core bipartisan consensus on massive defense spending, endless foreign interventions, and deep-rooted pay-to-play dynamics stays right where it is.

Take the ProPublica reporting on Collins and Navatek—it laid out plain as day how paper-thin the line is between standard campaign finance and straight-up bribery. But because neither party actually wants to clean up the defense contracting pipeline, these investigations always seem to get buried in partisan squabbling. The same pattern holds for things like the Epstein files. Whenever oversight threatens cross-party elite networks, incoming majorities prioritize political theater and optics over real, systemic accountability.

Looking back at 2006 is the perfect historical comparison. Foreign policy rarely shifts when Congress flips. The funding for proxy conflicts and military-industrial commitments is practically baked into appropriations from the start, no matter what anyone promises on the campaign trail. Until we break the two-party monopoly and its reliance on massive donors, every shift in power is just going to give us more theater instead of genuine change. Thanks for keeping the focus where it belongs—on structural accountability!

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Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
8h

I'm encouraged by the fact that so much money was spent to defeat people who won anyway. I'm also happy to see honest to goodness YOUNG PEOPLE getting into office. Jewish Voice for Peace has a poster showing the 25 people they supported winning office. There will be no more funding or weapons for Israel without a big fight. An Arab-American becoming senator - Wow!

Trump will be somewhat bound but unfortunately not gagged. I hope a way is found to stop the hideous monument he wants to build. The bull in the china shop now has a leash but can still do lots of damage.

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