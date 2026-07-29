"Epstein, Epstein, Epstein"
New Lego video drops
Someone told me last weekend that the only place they see the Iranian Lego-style videos is on my substack. So, here’s the latest from Explosive Media.
(EDIT: My bad, it was actually from AI Iran.) All together now: “Epstein, Epstein, Epstein!”
I did not have adult diapers made from Legos on my bingo card. Did you?
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I also reposted this Substack article on my Facebook, a double whammy along with my earlier post of this video, with the following comment, "I love Lisa Savage, for her persistence and savvy."
Thank you for sharing this video, Lisa. I just posted it on my Facebook with this comment: The Epstein scandal is not simple. The reason that this administration is going to such lengths to change the subject is that looking into the pedophilia of people in power leads to more and more scandals involving bribes from Israel, spying on Americans, and major financial scams.
It leads to finding out more about the corrupt underbelly of everything we see. It's not just about exploitation of vulnerable children sexually or the insatiable lusts of the powerful and wealthy, it leads to more information about how Israel has blackmailed our politicians to get their dirty hands on taxpayer money and arms provided gratis from the United States to fight their wars for Greater Israel.
When we talk about Epstein, we are also exposing political wrongdoing and misuse of public funds. We are talking about corrupt corporations, too, enabling and profiting from this morass of greed and degradation.
Fully uncovering details of the Epstein network leads to more and more details of a global monster that is waging wars for control of oil, killing and exploiting children, destroying the environment, and ruling the world for their own interests, not for the people. The Epstein class is making life more dangerous for everyone, jeopardizing our collective future.
And that is why Americans must raise their voices for accountability and to protect their freedoms, which are being whittled away daily. If we want a better world for ourselves and for our children, and our grandchildren, we cannot let this story be obscured, diminished or deleted. We must demand truth and justice. There has to be accountability or this state of affairs will spread and spread until it engulfs all of us.
I am grateful for the Iranians who understand that war is being waged on them by the United States and Israel because of the greater Epstein scandal. No wonder the algorithms of Youtube are hiding these videos