I’m a little behind on my reading and writing due to hosting seasonal visitors. Now between visits, I’m circling back to share some resistance efforts I’ve seen recently.

These projections of “swamp monsters” remind us that 45/47 had promised to “drain the swamp” and a lot of gullible voters believed him. Others commented that he embodies the swamp.

As a resistance tech note, I’ve long wanted to own one of these projectors but the cost is prohibitive. Also, my skill at creating images is way below that of the artist activists who created these animations. But if I had the projector I’ll bet I could find the artists. I dream of projecting the carnage produced by U.S. warships onto the long blank facade of General Dynamics’ Bath Iron Works shipyard in my state.

RIMPAC war games polluting and intimidating Hawai’ians are already underway, and this military exercises primer shares the indigenous POV that inhabitants of the islands have never ceded sovereignty to U.S. colonizers.

This primer includes current events like Israel joining the RIMPAC games this year to share the dark arts of crushing indigenous resistance movements, and simultaneous war games occurring on the other side of the Pacific.

How is it that Western liberal environmentalists consistently fail to recognize the immense role of the U.S. military in destroying conditions for life on this planet? I guess they must be loyal Democrats.

Go here for more information on the Peoples Caravan Against War Drills.