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lynn bradbury's avatar
lynn bradbury
1d

wonder hw much they cost? barbara honegger and richard gage? of 911 truth had one they used to project the third tower that ‘fell’ that day, never hit by a plane. shall try to ask them b

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Jon Olsen's avatar
Jon Olsen
1d

Thanks so much for covering RIMPC, one more devastating imperial project that is counter-productive to humanity. Perpetrated by those getting annual lobotomies .Sigh.

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