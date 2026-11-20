Critics like to call corporate media workers “presstitutes” but I think that is an odious comparison. Do actual prostitutes i.e. sex workers tell lies that cause tens of thousands of babies and children to be starved and slaughtered? I don’t think so.

The fact that Western journalists have sold their birthright (bringing true and useful information to the public) for a mess of pottage (access to the powerful) is undeniable. Just watch their mock serious faces as they discuss one of many recent threats of Iranian attacks on the U.S.

Segments like this one are based on claims by undisclosed and unverified “sources” that express “concern” that something “could” happen. In other words, CNN’s anchor would have flunked debate class for promoting this whopper.

A dirty bomb is one using remnants of radioactive material easily obtained to expose targets to radiation. Radiation that would cause cancers 30 years down the road.

So who would benefit if Iran did attack the U.S. capital?

Here is a sampling of the multitude of threat warnings in vague terms offered up as headlines today.

“Fears of threats” — actually I would argue that the Zionist entity is more afraid of the lack of threats inside the U.S.

“Could be” is doing a lot of work in this headline. We all “could be” exposed to hackers. What else is new?

Hmm, now it would appear Wall St. is a target.

But wait, maybe it’s not just the U.S. that needs to be “concerned” about an Iran threat. Maybe Europe does too?

Iran, which tends to make promises not threats, has indicated through unofficial channels (ok, an Explosive Media Lego video) that its missiles can now hit RAF Fairford in England where the U.S. Air Force stages its bombers and other warplanes.

But don’t forget, kids, it’s also Russia we need to fear.

Funny how our two chief rivals in WW3 — Iran and Russia-aligned-with-China — are sending all kinds of threats aimed at the West. But Israel is never targeted. Hmm..

Bringing it all back home, ignore the fact that Israel built backdoors into most of the technology we use in order to spy on us, frame us, and blackmail us. It’s Russians looking at your laptop while you use free, unsecured wifi in a coffee shop in California that you should be paying attention to right now!

“Everything” Newsweek knows = actually very little. Because to know it, it must be visible through the tiny peephole of decades of Russophobia.

Yes the big moment following grounding all flights in the U.S. for several hours a week ago, security breaches at the National Security Administration (NSA) arm of the Pentagon, and at the Department of Agriculture. Possibly also be prepared for epidemics you may or may not be vaccinated against (or if you’re old like me you may have natural immunity to, for example, measles). Also for refrigeration to fail and compromise your food sources if not your local blood banks. Also for your water sources to dry up as data centers suck them dry, and for your internet connection to be as wobbly as your dependence on steady electricity you can afford.

“Doomsday” alludes to nuclear war. “Mass outages” is just fear mongering. One of the mass outages was Microsoft’s 365 software going down for days disrupting schools and businesses that rely on it. Founder Bill Gates has publicly disavowed his relationship with Israeli spy Jeffrey Epstein. So maybe that mass outage was retaliation?

We’ll probably never know the truth. Best survival advice: stay connected with your people and your community. They love and care for you more than any government or any corporation ever will.