A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with a payload a of Starlink satellites for a high-speed low earth orbit internet constellation, lifts off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station July 17, 2022. Source: Belfer Center

While contemplating the escalation of WW3 on several fronts, I came across this article on how it will be funded. In “Screwed again: small investors to bail out billionaires from SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic,” business analyst Kevin Walmsey exposed:

Recent changes to indexing rules will compel massive share buys into these companies by retirement and pension plans, and by passive ETF's and mutual funds.

This did not surprise me as it reveals a sneaky mechanism for meeting a goal I’ve long known about. My friend Bruce Gagnon has been warning us for years that militarizing space would be enormously expensive and that war profiteers would be looking for new ways to make the public bear the costs. (Oligarchs predicted in the 1990’s that they would be coming for social security and Medicare.)

Should it matter that the vast majority in the U.S. oppose war with Iran? Or that even with extensive ownership by the Israel lobby, Congress just passed House Continuing Resolution 86 against it?

It certainly doesn’t matter to these imperial stooges who signed up to protect Maine and are now boasting about helping to kill 150 school kids in Minab. From a U.S. Department of War[sic] article on Operation Epstein Fury:

Air Transportation Function airmen assigned to the Maine Air National Guard’s 101st Air Refueling Wing helped move more than 747,000 pounds of cargo and 312 passengers since the start of Operation Epic Fury. The effort helps keep vital supplies flowing to the U.S. Central Command area of operations. Since the operation began, the wing’s distribution team has handled 302 pieces of cargo, including loose items, shipping containers, baggage pallets, hazardous explosives, weapons systems awaiting parts and miscellaneous aircraft parts.

It’s one more of the sneaky ways that people in the U.S. are forced to support wars against other nations. Since 9/11, the National Guard — which used to help with floods and other disasters while awaiting an invasion to repel — has been used by a succession of Pentagon heads to compensate for lackluster recruiting for an all-volunteer military.

How they sell it is crucial: a few weekends a year training in exchange for a career path.

As a member of the Guard, you serve under your state's governor to respond to natural disasters, emergencies, and times of crisis. But when the nation needs you, you're also ready to stand alongside the U.S. Army in defense of our country.

The phrase “when the nation needs you” is doing a lot of work here.

For example, does your nation need you when Israel’s continued bombing of Lebanon triggers Ansarallah closing the Bab el-Mandeb Strait i.e. access to the Red Sea and Suez Canal?

Does your nation need you to invade Venezuela? Topple the government in Cuba? Terrorize indigenous miners in Bolivia? Leverage U.S. influence in Japan, the Philippines, and Australia in an attempt to provoke China into a first strike against the Epstein empire?

Does your nation need you to support WW3?

Or does it need you to stand up to the oligarchs’ bullying and throw a wrench into the gears of the war machine wherever you find it?

Does your nation need you to speak out against the genocide of Palestinians even at the cost of your job or your standing in the community? Yes, that is what your nation actually needs at this point in history.