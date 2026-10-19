I expected NAZA to be a documentary in the genre of regretful-war-criminals-reflect-after-the-blood-has-dried but instead soldiers who committed genocide said they felt just fine and didn’t need psychological counseling.

The film has come under criticism for centering Israeli voices while ignoring Palestinian voices, which it indeed does. There’s a good discussion of that aspect here. I don’t follow corporate media and my personal news feeds are full of Palestinian sources. But I get few glimpses of the nuts and bolts of 21st century genocide. I didn’t find the conscience of these killers that interesting. There’s so little there.

Industrial scale record keeping and death dealing could not but remind us of the Holocaust. Nazi was also an acronym; NAZA is the Hebrew acronym for collateral damage i.e. civilians killed as a byproduct of targeting a supposed operative. It makes a typical AI error when it identifies that baker with a lot of Hamas customers as himself Hamas. NAZA is oblivious to errors, a sanitized metric by which intelligence officers approve bombing missions or drone strikes.

Or snipers firing at Palestinians in Gaza who are running to reach food supply trucks.

This is my rendering of an image that has stayed with me since seeing the film. It depicts a killing field where Palestinians are crossing a bridge over a ravine heading toward food trucks. Some people run down into the ravine and are picked off by Israeli snipers; their bodies pile up.

As one interviewee who had been to Auschwitz put it, “I still see those Nazis as evil, but what does that mean I am?”

The veracity of the content from 24 interviews with perpetrators can perhaps be inferred from the vehement denials issued by Israeli officials, including production of a competing narrative unimaginatively named NAZA: The Real Story. Or, how real does this quote sound? “If I didn’t do it, someone else would have done it.”

Aside from historical references, the intermittent spooky peering into Israeli apartments invokes the creepiness of total surveillance in Gaza as described by Israel’s willing executioners. It also begs the question for viewers in other places, If Zionists can hack into those phones, can they hack into mine?

And, If AI is being used to kill Gazans more efficiently, how long before Zionists use it on the rest of us?

I imagine that the film’s directors knew they’d get a lot of heat. And they are. I feel like they must have considered juxtaposing actual footage of people dying and grieving in Gaza with the shadowy testimonies. The decision to include just one heart-wrenching scene contrasted with the primary way the story was told, using verbal descriptions where we had to imagine the carnage. It is that distance that Zionist killers used as a buffer to spare their own feelings. (Don’t think the creators of FPS video games didn’t have that very effect in mind.)

Archival footage documents historical Zionist lies e.g. Tel Aviv was created from the sand, not from ethnically cleansed Palestinian villages. I didn’t think it added much, and I kept waiting for some archival footage of al-Nakba.

The bottom line is that this film was not made for me. It was made for citizens of a Jewish supremacist state to have an opportunity to examine what they’re doing rather than following the current plan of don’t talk about it, don’t question it, just do your job.

How’d that work out for the Nazis?