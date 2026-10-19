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Jeffrey's avatar
Jeffrey
7d

Your description of the IDF soldiers reminded me of the retired CIA officers Vincent Bevins interviewed for his important story of the 1965-66 Indonesia genocide they guided. The Jakarta Method -- one of those books you need spiritual grounding to get through.

The sangfroid those officers displayed, while frankly admitting to providing kill lists to Suharto's military of at least 500,000 people, was truly chilling.

Lot of heavy drinkers in CIA in those days. I wonder how they numb themselves, these days.

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Kathleen Temple's avatar
Kathleen Temple
8d

The most helpful review of the movie I have read. Thank you, Lisa!

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