Reposting this message from Greta Zarro of World BEYOND War. Please consider signing on and joining the effort to create the structure to fund WW3.

We are urgently seeking sign-ons from organizations based in Albania, Belgium, Canada, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Romania, Türkiye or Ukraine (or international orgs with connections, members, or who work in those countries) to an open letter to be released early Monday morning condemning a brand new global war bank as these countries sign its charter. SIGN ON HERE: https://tally.so/r/bZWJjg

Please share widely with any organizations who may want to sign on before Monday!

Here is some more context: On Monday (November 30th), the governments of Albania, Belgium, Canada, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Romania, Türkiye and Ukraine will meet in Luxembourg to sign the charter of a new international war bank—the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB). Signing the charter is only one of many steps the bank will need to take before it can actually launch - we’re running an ongoing campaign to stop it before it can get off the ground.

The first of its kind, this new global war bank spearheaded by Canada (and to be headquartered there) is designed to provide a steady flow of funds to weapons manufacturers, to ramp up military production for the long term, and fund and accelerate a global arms race. It’s intended to serve as a hub where public money from member countries will be used to solicit private investment in weapons and military industries. In response to campaigns that successfully forced institutions worldwide to divest from weapons of war, they are creating a new way to funnel money directly to arms manufacturers.

World BEYOND War has been organizing against it in Canada since it was first announced (and has built up a broad coalition to oppose it here) but for the launch of the charter in Luxembourg on Monday we’d like to be able to publicly announce that members of civil society in all of the countries that will be signing the charter oppose this bank. We’ll be trying to get that story out in international media on Monday.

Thanks for your help spreading the word!