This is a screenshot so the video won’t play. To watch it go here . (Sorry about the snack ads that accompany this gruesome reporting. Capitalism is really something isn’t it?)

Is Caitlin Johnstone’s post title today an overstatement?

ALL Mainstream Western Institutions View Palestinian Lives As Worthless

The BBC recently interviewed an Israeli settler who said that all the Palestinians in four surrounding villages should be exterminated to avenge an Israeli who was killed while terrorizing a Palestinian village last month, adding that just a single Jewish life is worth ten million Palestinian lives. “I think now after they kill one Israeli people, we need to kill all the people in Tal and Sarra, even Jit and Farata,” lawyer[emphasis mine] Yehuda Shimon told the BBC. “It sounds like you’re saying one Jewish life is worth hundreds or thousands of Palestinian lives,” replied the BBC’s Lucy Williamson in the interview. “Million,” Shimon corrected her. “One Jewish life, it’s ten million, okay?” “That just sounds racist,” Williamson responded, to which Shimon replied, “Yes, I know, I know. But this is the truth.”

It’s the underlying lie that stalwart protester Clif Brown examines by asking Zionists who approach him, “What about liberty and justice for all?”

It’s the shameful lie that a group of Jewish religious leaders in Maine are pushing in the wake of certainty that Israel’s genocide in Gaza will continue to be a pivotal issue for Democrats in the upcoming mid-term elections. According to these Zionists, there is no genocide in Gaza. A quarter of a million people dead, injured, or missing under rubble — including tens of thousands of children — forced starvation, incessant bombing of civilians in tents, deliberate destruction of hospitals and schools, targeted assassinations of journalists and doctors? That’s just Israel “defending itself from Hamas.”

Pogroms in the West Bank killing Palestinians daily who have nothing to do with Hama? Those are ok because Jewish lives are worth so much more than Muslim lives. Right?

Israel “defended” itself from Hamas on October 7, 2023 by torching hundreds of cars belonging to concert goers at an overnight Electronic Music Festival in Israel. We know this was not Hamas because they lack the weaponry to be able to do such a thing. So much for the sanctity of Jewish life under Israeli rule.

The Portland Press Herald proves Caitlin Johnstone’s point by publishing this ridiculous statement: “Israel’s war in Gaza — a response to the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack that killed about 1,200 people in Israel.” Actually the Israeli military killed hundreds of people of October 7, deliberately, to prevent their being taken hostage. Most of those killed were Israelis.

This is a well-documented fact, but the Zionist owners of corporate media have deemed that truth unacceptable. And the Zionists of the Israeli government continue to hide the video evidence of what really happened on that fateful day.

Does hiding the evidence of something make it not true?

I was especially interested in one of the eleven rabbis who signed the genocide denial statement in Maine, because I remember my son’s childhood friend Erin Axelman saying that’s where their Jewish education happened and that they did not remember any teachings about the state of Israel. Signatory Rabbi Rachel Isaacs of Beth Israel Congregation, a Conservative synagogue in Waterville, must represent the new generation of uber Zionist American Jews. Axelman explored this issue in his documentary ISRAELISM which explores the theory that American Jews replaced their religious faith with new faith in a colonial outpost in Palestine.

And note that religious Jews have been saying this all along: “Zionism took a religion and remade it as a nationalism.”

As for the rise in antisemitism, I need to see that alleged 8.5% rise in NYC differentiate between criticizing Israel and biased behavior toward Jews for being Jews. Calling criticism of a nation “antisemitic” because it is a Jewish supremacist nation is really poor logic. It is the logic of subterfuge, intended to sow confusion.

I could not be more happy that voters are letting Democrats know that Zionism is a deal-breaker. And I hold out no hope that corporate media will do anything other than what they have ever done, which is follow the money.

Thankfully, we have social media and our own distribution networks — at least for now.