I wonder how many people are aware that the much touted Golden Dome was originally named Iron Dome for America. Why was it changed? A couple of reasons suggest themselves. Maybe to avoid strong associations with Israel’s Iron Dome, or maybe it doesn’t intend to work like the big nation-saving missile interception system we’ve been promised.

From Aviation Week:

Sen. Angus King: “I think the President and the administration and the Congress, if we endorse this, have to be honest with the American people about what it is that we’re doing. We’re not building something that’s going to protect every person in this country from the possibility of either conventional or nuclear attack. And that’s where we get into making choices.” The remarks reveal Golden Dome’s initial focus on decapitation strikes and rogue nation threats. Decapitation strike defense protects relatively small areas around the U.S. president, Capitol and select National Command Authority elements.

From the website of Sen. Dan Sullivan:

“We have to act in order to defend against the evolving and complex threat landscape. Senator Sullivan and I introduced the GOLDEN DOME Act to build a layered missile defense system, which protects our homeland from catastrophic attacks from modern missiles,” [Sen. Kevin] Cramer said. Rep. Mark Messmer, who will lead companion legislation in the House, added that the U.S. “must stand ready to prevent nuclear weapons from harming our citizens.”

Somebody’s lying about the intended outcome of the vastly expensive program that threatens to suck up funds now used for Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid — just to protect the swamp in DC? Greedy legislators eager to get their hands on these funds love to call them “entitlement programs” because that makes it sound like greedy poor people and elders think they deserve them. I don’t know about you but I put up with 50+ years of paycheck deductions to pay for these programs since I started working at age 15.

Renaming is big these days. The Department of Defense is now the Department of War. Criticizing Israel’s genocide of Palestinians is now supposedly the definition of antisemitism.

Israel responded to the successful premiere of the film NAZA — which documents the Gaza genocide in the words of its willing executioners — by creating a rival film that is also called NAZA. So the Zionists are gaming the search engines to find not what people interested in the original film are looking for.

Then we come to the hugely unpopular data centers destroying U.S. local ecosystems in order to host the massive servers that run AI. (Full disclosure: it is my fervent hope that the public groundswell against data centers will develop into the revolution we need to overthrow government by oligarchs.)

The most interesting essay I’ve read in a long time addressed this very renaming, pointing out the power of renaming in general and this renaming in particular.

One prediction: I think AI is so embedded in popular discourse by now that it is very unlikely to be replaced by a vague term pushed by a numbskull of epic proportions. For really young people, the acronym is the word, and they might struggle to tell you what the letters stand for.

It reminds me of the elongated muskrat trying to change the name of Twitter to X. You can change the logo and the url of a company you’ve purchased, but years later people are still typing sentences like, “Did you see that tweet about a 4 year old triple amputee in Gaza who just started preschool?” and “Yes! I retweeted it.”

Public perceptions matter, and resistance by the public is feared by our corporate overlords. Why do you think the hegemon doesn’t call war on every continent except Antarctica World War III? Because it wouldn’t play well with the public.

Get out there, use the right words, and get loud!