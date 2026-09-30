Sometimes two stories break in the news cycle with amazing synchronicity. First came this from the Department of War which continues renaming itself and its website address (war.gov) despite lacking the consent of Congress. The blithe disregard for the Constitution is part and parcel of the message here:

War Department Prepares to Protect Election From Foreign Interference

Sept. 29, 2026 | By C. Todd Lopez, Pentagon News |

In less than five weeks, Americans will head to the polls for the U.S. midterm elections. Every seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and a third of U.S. Senate seats, some 470 contests in all, will be decided Nov. 3, and the War Department will help ensure foreign actors don’t meddle in those elections. “As we approach this election cycle, we must prove that we can and will protect the integrity of our democratic processes from any threat,” said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. “In my role as secretary of war, the Department of War will effectively wield its capabilities to protect and uphold the reliability of America’s voting mechanisms against external manipulation and disruption from foreign actors, while maintaining the fundamental freedoms that characterize our country.” In a memorandum published yesterday, Hegseth outlined the department’s capabilities he activated to ensure the integrity of the upcoming election. U.S. Cyber Command, along with agencies such as the National Security Agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, will use their intelligence and cyber capabilities to ensure foreign actors do not interfere with the U.S. democratic process. “U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency are closely partnered to identify and defend against cyber threats to our nation,” said Army Gen. Joshua M. Rudd, Cybercom commander and National Security Agency director. “The command and the agency regularly counter actions by malicious foreign cyber actors, including those with the intent to interfere with our democratic process.” The secretary also directed the defense intelligence enterprise to collect information on foreign threats to U.S. elections, analyze it and produce useful guidance based on those findings. Finally, he directed Cybercom to work alongside the Department of Homeland Security to counter any potential cyber threats from foreign actors targeting U.S. elections. “We have very important elections coming up. We want those elections to be honest,” President Donald J. Trump told Americans during a July 16 address to the nation. “You can’t have a great country without free and fair elections.” Hegseth said the War Department would play a critical role in ensuring that happens. “Our nation’s ability to conduct free and fair elections is a steadfast principle of our democracy. Assuring and protecting this ability is a no-fail mission and the DOW will do its part in supporting this whole-of-government effort,” Hegseth said. “In America, the people rule, and we must ensure that their voice remains sovereign, secure and entirely undiluted.”

Note: Substack declined to accept pasting in of the images that accompanied the text. I could do workaround to get them in there, but they’re just AI slop so I won’t bother.

My first reaction was that this may be the most overtly fascistic communique I have yet seen from our corporate overlords.

My second thought: so Hegseth is going after AIPAC for election interference?

And third: the less our government represents the will of the people, the more feverish is the attention paid to the voting process. Also to the false dichotomy of the corporate party called Republican and the corporate party called Democrat. Mostly this plays out in kabuki-like performances where measures in Congress succeed or fail by a thin margin of a couple of votes.

For example, last night in the U.S. Senate Resolution 852 failed. It would have required that the State Department investigate and report on Israel's human rights violations in the West Bank — particularly significant because nine U.S.ians standing with Palestinians have been murdered there. The West Bank is also a hotbed of kidnappings by the Israeli military that lead to torture detentions of Palestinian children.

Another recent example is the failure of a resolution to halt the war on Iran:

But, I digress. The related news item that caught my eye: the military that is now in charge of cybersecurity for U.S. midterm elections cannot manage its own security.

A reported monthslong breach in the Defense Department’s human resources database exposed personal information of millions of military personnel and those related to them, including their Social Security numbers and job details. A Pentagon official confirmed to TIME Tuesday that some 2.76 million “living individuals” and 294,000 “deceased individuals” have been affected by the breach at the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC). The breach was first reported by defense-focused news publication Military Times on Thursday, citing a breach notification letter to a person whose information was in the affected files.. The length of the breach and the amount of personal information exposed present a security risk for many personnel linked with the department, and some experts say it makes other security compromises, like phishing attempts, easier for bad actors. What we know about the breach The DMDC collates personnel, manpower, training, financial, and other data for the Defense Department for healthcare, retirement funding, and other administrative needs. Its website says that based on FY2024 data, it has the records of more than 60 million people—including the military, civilians, contractors, family members, retirees, and veterans. But the Military Times reviewed a Sept. 18 letter from the DMDC notifying its recipient of a data breach. The letter reportedly said it discovered on July 16 a security vulnerability in the center’s file-sharing system.

When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. Since the hollowed out U.S. empire focuses its resources on the military hammer, it fails to invest in other important sectors. For example, robust public education to prepare students with the knowledge and understanding to, for instance, protect valuable private data of government employees.

Is anyone besides me wondering if the point of war.gov running our elections is creating a database of how we all voted?

We’re not going to vote our way out of the mess we’re in. Only a general strike can bring the empire’s machinery to a halt, and only a revolution will give us a truly representative government.

I’ll still vote of course but with each passing day it seems more futile. Remember when Germans voted for the government that perpetrated the Holocaust? I do, but they seem to have forgotten.