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K Brewer's avatar
K Brewer
Sep 30

Great post! Facebook/Meta has refused to run Lula election advertising 2 days before election day in Brazil. AI certainly could increase Pentagon options to 'protect' election 'integrity'.

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Elaine Cimino's avatar
Elaine Cimino
Sep 30

An administration that weakened civilian election-security capacity now asks us to trust the Pentagon’s assurances. That deserves sustained scrutiny, especially from a government branding its military establishment the “Department of War.”

Protecting elections from foreign hackers must never become a pretext for military interference in civilian voting. Congress should demand public answers: What systems will military agencies access? Under whose authority? What safeguards protect voter information, election workers, and the independence of state election officials?

Democracy requires enforceable limits, civilian accountability, and public oversight. A promise to “protect” our elections is no substitute for any of them.

There is little left of this

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