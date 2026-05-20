Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
May 20

Exactly. Cause and effect. Massacres, dispossess and genocide creates RESISTANCE. Basic common sense.

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Jon Olsen's avatar
Jon Olsen
May 20

Excellent! Pleased you have read Mao's On Contradiction." Next up: his "On the Correct Handling of Contradictions Among the People," This is one of the most significant influences in my own political evolution.

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