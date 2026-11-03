Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
2h

Trump's already tried to nuke Iran at least twice, and both times the Joint Chiefs refused to give him the codes. No, Trump does NOT have his finger on the button; they took the box away from him.

Otherwise he would already have done it.

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X K's avatar
X K
3h

"If you think it’s still worth doing, go ahead and contact Congress."

Frankly, I don't think it is. A likely theoretical vote in both Houses would likely come out 53% opposed, 47% in favor (maybe with 2-3 Republicans, not up for re-election, defectors). That would be taken as an endorsement. There will be no opportunity to write a "Missiles of November."

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