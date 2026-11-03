Qeshm Island just off the coast of Iran which the U.S. claims the need to bomb in self-defense. Hmmm..

So the U.S. did bomb Iran before the midterms could happen (today)? Reports are they bombed Qeshm, an Iranian island in the Strait of Hormuz, as a “defensive measure.” Defensive as in: Iran says, If you strike us again all hell will break loose beyond West Asia. Pentagon: We must bomb Iran so that they don’t unleash hell on our military outposts in and beyond West Asia.

Were limited airstrikes on Qeshm enough to put lame duck Netanyahu and the other Mossad stooges on the back foot? That is, will they refrain from releasing the extra, disgustingly dirty pictures on 47? Pictures that would likely show him raping and otherwise torturing underage victims.

The cowardice of 47 is on full display with expensive, sophisticated military equipment moved into place for his Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago. So far we have seen war materiel deployed at his golf course in New Jersey, at his party house in Florida, and at the nation’s capitol.

As reported by Jared Keller on his substack Laser Wars:

“At the request of the US Secret Service and under NORAD and USNORTHCOM authorities, NORAD and USNORTHCOM recently deployed ground-based air defense assets and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System capabilities, including our C-UAS Flyway Kit and High Energy Lasers (HEL) in and around Mar-a-Lago, Florida,” the spokesperson said. “These assets add a complementary layer of technology to enhance protection.”

Two US Army AN/TWQ-1 Avenger Air Defense Systems are seen stationed on a floating platform in Lake Worth Lagoon on the shoreline of the Mar-a-Lago club, where President Donald Trump was staying, on October 31, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. A 20 kilowatt Army Multi-Purpose High Energy Laser (AMP-HEL) weapon system can be seen on the right side of the frame. ( Getty Images/Andrew Harnik )

An Army Multi-Purpose High Energy Laser (AMP-HEL) system, based on the LOCUST Laser Weapon System from defense contractor AV, on the shoreline of the Mar-a-Lago club on October 31, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. Note the characteristic beam director atop the vehicle. ( Getty Images/Andrew Harnik )

Meanwhile, a report from Pentagon-aligned media outlet Military.com:

The Pentagon is developing new options for fighting a limited nuclear war through an unusually private review that could reshape U.S. strategy without the public report issued after each of the past three formal Nuclear Posture Reviews. The ongoing nuclear strategy review is expected to recommend additional options for limited nuclear use intended for regional conflicts [emphasis mine] rather than relying primarily on weapons and plans designed for a large-scale nuclear exchange.

The phrase “limited nuclear use intended for regional conflicts” is a lie on so many levels. For starters, the war on Iran at behest of the Epstein regimes in Israel and the U.S. is no longer a regional conflict. By tanking energy, fertilizer, and helium supplies for the whole planet it is causing a sharp economic turndown worldwide (well, almost — both Russia and China are continuing to do just fine). By causing the redeployment of THAAD and other missile interceptors from South Korea and Japan, it is reconfiguring alliances with the many nations who were told to host U.S. military outposts to ensure their own safety. By driving together diverse nations such as Pakistan, Turkiye, and Saudi Arabia and providing the incentive for a summit between the three nations and their traditional rival Iran.

But the biggest lie of all is that use of a nuclear weapon could possibly be “limited.” Nuclear proliferation in recent years has nukes in the hands of many nations, Israel among them. A related big lie: Israel refuses to acknowledge its own nukes, built on nuclear technology it stole from the U.S., possibly with Ghislaine Maxwell’s father’s help.

Why has the nuclear club refrained from dropping the big one since Nagasaki was demolished on August 9, 1945?

Because of a healthy and realistic fear of domino effect that would likely wipe out life on this planet.

But what has an 80 year old brain addled sex criminal got to lose?

If you think it’s still worth doing, go ahead and contact Congress. Make sure to note how absurd it is that we, the people, even need to say (again): We don’t want nuclear WW3.