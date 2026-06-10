Reverse timeline:

People who used to be actively organizing against AIPAC hold signs with the hilarious slogan “A Senator MONEY CAN’T BUY” behind Democratic Party primary winner Graham Platner. Why hilarious? For one thing, the candidate received nonstop “earned media” meaning his campaign did not appear to pay for months of headlines, magazine covers, and interviews in corporate media. That is how I knew for sure he would win the primary. (That’s also how I knew that 45 would be elected, and re-elected: non-stop corporate media coverage promoting his brand.)

Two organizations in Maine allegedly standing with Palestine send email blasts telling their adherents to vote for Platner. Knowing he was a veteran who became a highly paid mercenary killing Muslims in Afghanistan and Iraq, Democrats in the “pro-Palestine” camp claimed and probably even believed that Platner had changed. (Not on the basis of any of his actions, or any attempts at reparations —just based on words he spoke in order to win an election.)

Various attacks on Platner’s brand of toxic masculinity came out, most based on his actual words posting on social media before he became a candidate. In one notable post he discussed masturbating in porta potties and being turned on by the smell of the blue fluid. To those expressing disgust on reddit, one user commented: What, you’ve never met a Marine before?

His rival for the nomination Governor Janet Mills suspended her campaign saying that she did not have the funds to continue. I’ll bet you can figure out where the big Democratic Party donations were going instead.

Platner announced that he and his wife were traveling to Europe to be able to afford IVF treatments that the Veterans Administration denied them (Platner is 100% disabled according to the VA). Am I the only one who wondered who he may have met with while abroad besides fertility doctors?

Platner campaigned on populist slogans and on his record as a veteran of the Marines, the Army National Guard, and mercenary firm Blackwater. The trend of Democrats being recruited from military veterans was already in play in Maine with Jared Golden, 2nd district rep in the House, who has voted repeatedly with the GOP, especially on war spending.

From the Maine Beacon:

Note the date on this article in the uber Zionist New York Times

Platner announced his candidacy and immediately received nationwide press, with Maine’s paper of record marveling that he was already receiving nationwide coverage.

Voting will not get us out of the imperial decline we’re in, nor will it stop genocide in Palestine. It is a side show capitalizing on the human tendency toward celebrity worship and, in the modern day, parasocial relationships with celebrities. It sucks up the energy in every progressive movement it finds.

Climate and health care are two areas I’ve been personally involved in organizing for and therefore had a front row seat to Democratic Party cooptation. Why does it work over and over again for DNC operatives to infiltrate attempts at reform? It’s all about the benjamins, baby.

Source: Federal Elections Commission (FEC) report filed by the Platner campaign

Do you think political organizing doesn’t require resources? Do you think you can win a Dem nomination contest without it? Think again.