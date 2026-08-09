How To Evade Government Sureveillance?
Get off the internet & stop using your cell phone
Yesterday was the most disturbing local news day as eyewitness reports of the cruelty at ICE’s gulag in Scarborough were shared by city councilor in Portland.
I was just contacted by someone who's been observing activity at the Scarborough ICE facility. I don't think people realize what's happening down there every day. Here's what they told me.
They asked that I share their comments and ask for help:
>*They are taking people everyday and transferring them across state lines. Many of whom are asylum seekers. They are moving people to Boston and New Hampshire.*
>*They let people’s cars be abandoned in their lot if they take someone during a routine immigration check in, and they’ve started using shackles during transport on detainees hands and feet.*
>*They are forcing people to stand in the sun with their small children for hours waiting for routine immigration checkins.*
>*Yesterday a woman was forced to uber with her infant child to come pick up her two older daughters (3 and 6) who were made to stand in parking lot alone until she arrived because they took their father in front of them. He is a confirmed asylum seeker.*
>*We were able to give her a ride and take their family car home because she doesn’t drive. They do this every. single. day.*
>*We observe daily and share information of detainments. We provide resources on the ground to families picking up personal items from their loved ones that have been taken.*
>*We offer links to legal services, rental assistance, and water/shade.*
>*We need more people to observe and offer support. We need allied organizations to tell people what’s going on and to offer their assistance.*
>*More people are needed on the ground to help in real time; translators, lawyers, social services professionals.*
>*We get more support than dissent daily, but not enough people stop and stay for a while. But coming by even for 20 min to talk and observe is helpful. I think people should know that. The more the merrier.*
>*We have shade, water, snacks, and we are NOT a group. There is NO leader. We are all individual people who agree on one thing: ICE out of Maine, ICE out of the country, our neighbors deserve peace and safety no matter who they are.*
**The ICE facility's address is 40 Manson Libby Road, Scarborough, if you want to join the observers. They say the most important thing is that people come down. Most active times are 9am -3pm Monday-Friday, but there is still activity all days and all hours, they say.**
Here’s the thing about rushing down there: if you use your car, ICE will put your license plate in their database. That could result in you inadvertently leading them to vulnerable people you may be supporting with food boxes, rides, etc.
So that’s the local dumpster fire today.
The global dumpster fire could end up being a whole lot worse according to legendary hacker Kim Dotcom. No matter what you think of Tucker Carlson, you owe it to yourself to either read or watch this interview with Kim.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eLZuL52Qp6U
Highlights: there are no secure digital platforms to use as ALL have granted back door access to the U. S. government. Even Signal? Especially Signal.
Why does the internet activist who supported Julian Assange and Wikileaks now live in New Zealand? Because he believes the U.S. will use nukes on Iran eventually, and that NZ is relatively safer than Europe where he moved from.
How can nuclear WW3 be prevented? Revolution.
OR multiple bio- regional secessions, divorcing from the empire. This needs to be on the table for discussion. Frack the empire!
A personal footnote on the thuggery. On a recent trip I was gratuitously patted down by a TSA toady. Before yielding to the procedure (what else could I do, I had a flight home to catch?) I asked what was the reason for this, with eyes unflinchingly, glaringly latched on to him in a kind of “Read my lips” manner, saying, “F*** you,” all that I could do.
It just so happened that I brought along with me to read on the trip “Outside Looking In: The Seriously Funny Life and Work of George Carlin.” Quite good, and a fast read. Subsequent to the above, on p. 201 I came across this:
“'Airport Security,' written and performed two years before security got tight after 9/11, reflects Carlin’s remarkable power of observation. To him, airport security 'makes white people feel safe' while 'reducing your liberty and reminding you that they can fuck with you anytime they want.' Carlin recycles history for his own purpose. In 1768, Benjamin Franklin wrote that 'those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.' But Carlin has a better closer: 'That’s the way Americans are now. They’re always willing to trade away a little of their freedoms in exchange for feeling, the illusion [italicized], of security.'”