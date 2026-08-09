Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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Jon Olsen's avatar
Jon Olsen
1h

OR multiple bio- regional secessions, divorcing from the empire. This needs to be on the table for discussion. Frack the empire!

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X K's avatar
X K
1h

A personal footnote on the thuggery. On a recent trip I was gratuitously patted down by a TSA toady. Before yielding to the procedure (what else could I do, I had a flight home to catch?) I asked what was the reason for this, with eyes unflinchingly, glaringly latched on to him in a kind of “Read my lips” manner, saying, “F*** you,” all that I could do.

It just so happened that I brought along with me to read on the trip “Outside Looking In: The Seriously Funny Life and Work of George Carlin.” Quite good, and a fast read. Subsequent to the above, on p. 201 I came across this:

“'Airport Security,' written and performed two years before security got tight after 9/11, reflects Carlin’s remarkable power of observation. To him, airport security 'makes white people feel safe' while 'reducing your liberty and reminding you that they can fuck with you anytime they want.' Carlin recycles history for his own purpose. In 1768, Benjamin Franklin wrote that 'those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.' But Carlin has a better closer: 'That’s the way Americans are now. They’re always willing to trade away a little of their freedoms in exchange for feeling, the illusion [italicized], of security.'”

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