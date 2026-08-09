Yesterday was the most disturbing local news day as eyewitness reports of the cruelty at ICE’s gulag in Scarborough were shared by city councilor in Portland.

I was just contacted by someone who's been observing activity at the Scarborough ICE facility. I don't think people realize what's happening down there every day. Here's what they told me.

They asked that I share their comments and ask for help:

>*They are taking people everyday and transferring them across state lines. Many of whom are asylum seekers. They are moving people to Boston and New Hampshire.*

>*They let people’s cars be abandoned in their lot if they take someone during a routine immigration check in, and they’ve started using shackles during transport on detainees hands and feet.*

>*They are forcing people to stand in the sun with their small children for hours waiting for routine immigration checkins.*

>*Yesterday a woman was forced to uber with her infant child to come pick up her two older daughters (3 and 6) who were made to stand in parking lot alone until she arrived because they took their father in front of them. He is a confirmed asylum seeker.*

>*We were able to give her a ride and take their family car home because she doesn’t drive. They do this every. single. day.*

>*We observe daily and share information of detainments. We provide resources on the ground to families picking up personal items from their loved ones that have been taken.*

>*We offer links to legal services, rental assistance, and water/shade.*

>*We need more people to observe and offer support. We need allied organizations to tell people what’s going on and to offer their assistance.*

>*More people are needed on the ground to help in real time; translators, lawyers, social services professionals.*

>*We get more support than dissent daily, but not enough people stop and stay for a while. But coming by even for 20 min to talk and observe is helpful. I think people should know that. The more the merrier.*

>*We have shade, water, snacks, and we are NOT a group. There is NO leader. We are all individual people who agree on one thing: ICE out of Maine, ICE out of the country, our neighbors deserve peace and safety no matter who they are.*

**The ICE facility's address is 40 Manson Libby Road, Scarborough, if you want to join the observers. They say the most important thing is that people come down. Most active times are 9am -3pm Monday-Friday, but there is still activity all days and all hours, they say.**