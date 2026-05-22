Reposting this overview of 47’s Golden Dome proposal updating its astronomical costs and the embedded threat of nuclear war.

by Bruce Gagnon

Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR) along with International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War and Back From The Brink, have released a new report on the proposed Golden Dome (GD) missile defense system.

Organizations hosted a press conference in DC with the Up In Arms campaign, Senator Ed Markey, and Congressman Jim McGovern.

The report addresses the “outlandish price tag of this $3.6 trillion missile defense system and the inevitable faults and holes in its effectiveness.”

The report demonstrates that even in a best-case scenario with GD implementation, more than 300 warheads would penetrate the system leaving 132 major US cities destroyed and 75 million Americans at risk.

You can watch the news conference video here.

Read the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space statement opposing 47's Golden Dome space warfare system, signed by hundreds of organizations and activists around the globe.

Vast coverage areas

In order to get Golden Dome (GD) fully funded for the next 20-30 years, 47 needs more donors. So he is signing up Canada and often talks about covering Europe with the so-called ‘missile defense impenetrable shield’.

Imagine the profit$ for the aerospace industry. Imagine the cuts in Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps and other much needed social services to pay for it.

Finally, “it won’t work” reports the American Physical Society (APS). They state that GD would require 24,000 Iron Dome batteries at $100 million each. Initial development cost of Golden Dome would be more than we spend on the Pentagon budget in one year.

Ensuring protection from just one ‘enemy’ ICBM launch site would require more than 1,000 interceptors in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), the APS report finds.

If the U.S. honored past treaties, we wouldn’t need Golden Dome­

The US unilaterally withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty with Russia in 2002. From 1972 until 2002 the Treaty bound the US and Russia to very limited missile defense systems in order to maintain the deadly nuclear balance. What is needed now is a new global ABM Treaty that all states can sign on to and ensure that no state, or group of states, can hold the threat of a nuclear first strike over others.

If the US truly wishes to protect the US and Canada, then it should honor the spirit of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. It should agree to negotiate and sign a treaty at the United Nations to ban all weapons in space. China and Russia have been annually introducing a space weapons ban treaty for more than 30 years but the US and Israel have been blocking its development. [emphasis mine]

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