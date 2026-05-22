Huge Increase In Estimated Cost To Build Golden Dome
Highly provocative as well
Reposting this overview of 47’s Golden Dome proposal updating its astronomical costs and the embedded threat of nuclear war.
Huge estimated increase in cost of Golden Dome. Highly provocative as well.
by Bruce Gagnon
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Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR) along with International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War and Back From The Brink, have released a new report on the proposed Golden Dome (GD) missile defense system.
Organizations hosted a press conference in DC with the Up In Arms campaign, Senator Ed Markey, and Congressman Jim McGovern.
The report addresses the “outlandish price tag of this $3.6 trillion missile defense system and the inevitable faults and holes in its effectiveness.”
The report demonstrates that even in a best-case scenario with GD implementation, more than 300 warheads would penetrate the system leaving 132 major US cities destroyed and 75 million Americans at risk.
You can watch the news conference video here.
Read the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space statement opposing 47's Golden Dome space warfare system, signed by hundreds of organizations and activists around the globe.
Vast coverage areas
In order to get Golden Dome (GD) fully funded for the next 20-30 years, 47 needs more donors. So he is signing up Canada and often talks about covering Europe with the so-called ‘missile defense impenetrable shield’.
Imagine the profit$ for the aerospace industry. Imagine the cuts in Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps and other much needed social services to pay for it.
Finally, “it won’t work” reports the American Physical Society (APS). They state that GD would require 24,000 Iron Dome batteries at $100 million each. Initial development cost of Golden Dome would be more than we spend on the Pentagon budget in one year.
Ensuring protection from just one ‘enemy’ ICBM launch site would require more than 1,000 interceptors in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), the APS report finds.
If the U.S. honored past treaties, we wouldn’t need Golden Dome
The US unilaterally withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty with Russia in 2002. From 1972 until 2002 the Treaty bound the US and Russia to very limited missile defense systems in order to maintain the deadly nuclear balance. What is needed now is a new global ABM Treaty that all states can sign on to and ensure that no state, or group of states, can hold the threat of a nuclear first strike over others.
If the US truly wishes to protect the US and Canada, then it should honor the spirit of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. It should agree to negotiate and sign a treaty at the United Nations to ban all weapons in space. China and Russia have been annually introducing a space weapons ban treaty for more than 30 years but the US and Israel have been blocking its development. [emphasis mine]
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Trillions of dollars on a new Star Wars programme with the exact same issues that won't be addressed: costs and overruns, corruption, the thing not properly working, and incentives for other nations to develop more weapons to just overwhelm the system. Plus of course stealing from funds that could help people and create peace.
It's soclearly another way for people to make money and it makes the world less safer.
Thank you for the update, I hadn't been following this as closely as I probably should. It will be interesting to see if Trump gets other nations involved. Our leaders in the U.K. are definitely the useful idiot types likely to get behind this, and skim some 💰 along the way.
The golden dome is doomed from the start, a pet project from the old paradigm to further enrich the already wealthy on the taxpayer's dime.
The most effective protection for the United States is never going to be achieved through weaponry or defense systems or a world engaged in ongoing wars. Instead, dismantling our military and the predatory practices of capitalism will. By shifting from a world view of relying on warfare, violence, and using economic means to harm people (including Americans), to an actively engaged involvement in good relations with other countries and bringing democracy home more fully to everyone in our country, we can easily protect ourselves without killing anyone.