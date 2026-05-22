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Jordan's avatar
Jordan
May 23

Trillions of dollars on a new Star Wars programme with the exact same issues that won't be addressed: costs and overruns, corruption, the thing not properly working, and incentives for other nations to develop more weapons to just overwhelm the system. Plus of course stealing from funds that could help people and create peace.

It's soclearly another way for people to make money and it makes the world less safer.

Thank you for the update, I hadn't been following this as closely as I probably should. It will be interesting to see if Trump gets other nations involved. Our leaders in the U.K. are definitely the useful idiot types likely to get behind this, and skim some 💰 along the way.

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Ariel Ky's avatar
Ariel Ky
May 22

The golden dome is doomed from the start, a pet project from the old paradigm to further enrich the already wealthy on the taxpayer's dime.

The most effective protection for the United States is never going to be achieved through weaponry or defense systems or a world engaged in ongoing wars. Instead, dismantling our military and the predatory practices of capitalism will. By shifting from a world view of relying on warfare, violence, and using economic means to harm people (including Americans), to an actively engaged involvement in good relations with other countries and bringing democracy home more fully to everyone in our country, we can easily protect ourselves without killing anyone.

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