Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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Bobbo's avatar
Bobbo
2h

Excellent commentary, and, as always, much appreciated activism on your part!

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Elizabeth Olbert's avatar
Elizabeth Olbert
2h

Gosh. I hope the lady with the wobbly dentures made it home safely.

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