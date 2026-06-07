"If You Don't Support Israel You Will Be Cursed"
An alleged Bible scholar parrots what her pastor likely told her
It had been years since I engaged in theological debate while out on the pavement thinking about the government. Back when I stood on the bridge in Skowhegan every Sunday when church was letting out, I held this sign:
Eventually I stopped using that sign because it seemed to make people act dangerously angry. People confronted with challenges to their core beliefs often experience cognitive dissonance, which can be stressful.
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Yesterday in Norway (Maine) I was carrying this sign when I was challenged by a driver stopped for a red light:
Driver: We have to kill all of them before they come over here and kill us.
Me: Where do you get your information, ma’am?
Driver: Well I don’t read the news!
Me: Ok, then where?
Driver: From the Bible. Which you should read!
Me: I have read the Bible, a couple of times. What about, Thou shalt not kill?
Driver: The Bible says, If you don’t support Israel you will be cursed.
Me: Jesus never said any such thing in the Bible. Jesus said, Turn the other cheek.
Driver: (attempted an answer but at that moment her dentures came loose and then the light changed)
It was ironic because I had just arrived back in Maine following a court appearance with faith-based activists from the Catholic Worker movement. Despite being road weary, four of us made our way to Norway for a Saturday stand out at a busy intersection.
Twenty people gathered and we met several friends new to us who were invited by Tom Whitney of the Let Cuba Live! committee. Most responses from drivers were positive with lots of thumbs up, honking, and waving.
A few detractors seemed angered by our presence and shouted Nuke Eye-ran or Bomb them all! (I personally did not hear any negatives about Cuba.)
As usual at our monthly statewide coalition gatherings, our messages were diverse.
Tim came to stand for Cuba and Palestine dressed in full Scottish regalia with the addition of a keffiyeh. It was a great look. (In case you can’t read his shirt it says “Dropkick Murphys”, an an Irish-American Celtic punk band known to project Epstein file materials at their concerts.)
After we stood for an hour we circled up and shared a few words about why we were there.
We also made some organizing announcements:
The polluting-for-recruiting Blue Angels military air show will be protested outside the Brunswick Executive Airport on Saturday July 11 starting at 9am.
Our next statewide coalition standout will be in Bangor on Saturday July 25 at an earlier time than usual: 11am at the West Market Square intersection (where Main St., Hammond Street, Broad Street, and Central St. meet).
Our August standout will be in Lubec on Saturday August 1 at 1:30pm. Stay tuned for details on staying in this lovely Canada-adjacent coastal community.
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Excellent commentary, and, as always, much appreciated activism on your part!
Gosh. I hope the lady with the wobbly dentures made it home safely.