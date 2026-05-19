Throwing low-income disabled children off Medicaid could be the most violent thing the empire has done this week, but there’s stiff competition. Maybe throwing thousands of low-income people off food stamps is worse? I’m pretty sure that disabled children are among family members who will rely on food banks and other charity to eat this month. A double whammy from the empire of lavish spending on opulent displays.

In the Mediterranean, humanitarian relief boats bound for Gaza with baby formula and diapers are being boarded, their cargo seized, and their crews kidnapped. Rumor has it that this time Israel’s pirate fleet includes a prison ship. Presumably so that the torture can start while flotilla activists are still in international waters? You can still watch the boats under sail in the Global Sumud Flotilla’s livestream here. Then you can write to 54 embassies using their online tool in the hopes that authorities somewhere will find the backbone to stand up to Zionist violence.

Does Gaza still need relief? wonder the people who rely on corporate news for information about the world. They don’t hear about the 871 people killed since the October ceasefire agreement, or the community kitchen in Deir al-Balah where three workers were attacked by Israel while providing meals. Journalists report that fuel trucks are still being blocked and only 100 food trucks are allowed in, not the 400 trucks agreed to in the fake ceasefire. And some of what little food reaches starving children looks like this:

In another hemisphere, imperial violence rained down on Bolivia this week as the U.S.-aligned government shot and tear gassed miners and indigenous activists driving their imposed leader, neoliberal (former) President Rodrigo Paz, from office. When Evo Morales was ousted in a coup in 2019 he was quoted as saying, "If I’ve committed a crime, it’s being indigenous; our sin is being anti-imperialist.” He is now tweeting that he believes he is the target of a kidnapping operation as Bolivia is beset by imperial forces.

Remember back when the elongated muskrat tweeted:

Do we think the muskrat got Chinese officials to promise him the lithium he craves in order to remain the wealthiest person on the planet? By all accounts, he did not.

Volumes of words have now been written about the visit of the oligarchs from a dying empire supplicating an ascendant power. But I think this video sums up the situation about as well as anything I’ve read: