Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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Bill Astore's avatar
Bill Astore
May 19

If only low income disabled children had a powerful lobby like AIPAC.

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cmdr cool's avatar
cmdr cool
May 19

sickening

these fucking imperialists

we must rise to the ocassion and take this ruling class down

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