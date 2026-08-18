What’s going on?

Reports of trouble at sea continue with the family members of crew on the USS Boxer reporting a shortage of period supplies like pads and tampons. The Boxer left San Diego in March to head to the Iranian theatre of war, with no port calls since.

Is the very dim head of the U.S. military prioritizing testosterone supplements instead of basic gendered hygiene products? He’s on his third wife so you would think he’d understand that running out of tampons is kind of like running out of toilet paper — you can cope, but it’s going to slow you down.

More likely this is one more result of the ongoing serious disruption to supply lines after Iran bombed the naval base in Bahrain tasked with supplying U.S. warships.

Diego Garcia, the British base now handling those logistics, is 3000 miles away.

Don’t get me wrong. As a student of history I’m aware that military deployments typically result in privation, sometimes even starvation. Remember Napoleon — who was winning until he thought he was emperor and took on Russia in winter — is famous for his observation:

An army marches on its stomach.

Pre-Hegseth, the Pentagon was gung-ho on putting women into combat positions and promoting them up through the ranks. Then came a spate of firings of top brass of the female gender, along with generals and admirals of color.

This makes it especially ironic that a woman, Col. Angela Black, was tapped to replace two Air National Guard commanders who got the boot this week at Kirtland Air Base in New Mexico.

Col. Christopher George was fired as the commander of the 150th Special Operations Wing at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. The wing’s deputy commander, Col. Jeffry Heggemeier, was “reassigned,” according to a statement from the New Mexico National Guard.. George’s entire three-decade career has been with the 150th. He served as an enlisted crew chief for fighter jets the wing flew until 2013. After commissioning as a security forces officer, he commanded the wing’s law enforcement and security squadron before moving up into higher leadership roles. He has also served in civilian law enforcement for 24 years, according to his biography.

ACAB. But firing the scientist is a lot more interesting:

His deputy commander, Heggemeier, joined the 150th in March. A career-long reservist and directed-energy scientist, Heggemeier spent most of his Air Force career as a researcher in combat-focused laser and directed-energy systems at the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Directed Energy Directorate, which is also at Kirtland.

What did he do, advise against the ill-conceived use of 21st century weapons on Iran? Or in space?

Some commanders want the truth, but some just want yes “men.”

Drafting the founding fathers as yes men is now possible with AI. Why was a successful general with a mouth full of slave teeth enlisted to help build support for a lavish — need I say, Versaille-like — ballroom he would have scorned? Maybe ask Natalie Harp who helps 47 create his Truth Social posts.

Meanwhile, in other outposts of the U.S. empire:

I’ll leave you with this old meme, rapidly becoming a classic: