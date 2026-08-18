Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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Elizabeth Olbert's avatar
Elizabeth Olbert
1h

In Real Life (such as it is) George Washington stood 6'2" - maybe 6'4" in those Founding Father heels. That makes DJT 6'6"? 6'7"?

Impressive.

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