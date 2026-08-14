Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
6h

Great meme thanks

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Elizabeth Olbert's avatar
Elizabeth Olbert
2h

Holy cow. That interceptor chart is INSANE. I knew it was bad, but not THAT bad!

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