Iran’s Explosive Media responds to the midterms from the Persian and Palestinian perspective.

High points: the yodeling sound tracks, the ICE stormtroopers, and the Trojan dove.

I confess my ignorance that I do not know who the man with the keffiyeh is supposed to be, or represent. He’s lighting a cigarette from a burning MAGA hat and wearing a leather jacket rather than military garb. Maybe a member of the Black Panthers? Explosive Media on twitter has not responded to my question about this, so if you think you know please enlighten me in the comments.