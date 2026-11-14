Iran’s Explosive Media responds to the midterms from the Persian and Palestinian perspective.
High points: the yodeling sound tracks, the ICE stormtroopers, and the Trojan dove.
I confess my ignorance that I do not know who the man with the keffiyeh is supposed to be, or represent. He’s lighting a cigarette from a burning MAGA hat and wearing a leather jacket rather than military garb. Maybe a member of the Black Panthers? Explosive Media on twitter has not responded to my question about this, so if you think you know please enlighten me in the comments.
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Chris Smalls?