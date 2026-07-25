What’s been stuck in my craw this week? The Iranian filmmaker from Explosive Media (EM, creator of many Lego videos I’ve shared) who challenged interviewer Max Blumenthal of The Grayzone: But what are you doing? i.e. to push back on the current regime.

Blumenthal was just back from Tehran where he covered the massive state funeral for assassinated (martyred) leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei only to have his devices confiscated at the airport re-entering the U.S. Many of us would argue that journalism in the service of truth is doing something important. But as an inheritor of the Iranian revolution that drove the Shah from power, this newly patriotic filmmaker (by his own account, radicalized by Khamenei’s murder) was sending a clear signal that information sharing alone is not enough.

As I continued to think about his message, I found EM promoting this video by another group fighting the propaganda wars on the Iran side. I believe it is what Blumenthal refers to as “reverse-engineered” to appeal to a U.S. audience.

Instead of Legos Gandocraft uses Minecraft, a digital game enduringly popular in the U.S., as a universal visual language to reach Western audiences. “Empire of Dirt” obviously builds on imagery from U.S. history of settling western North America but its theme is for a 21st century dominated by the Epstein class: raise your sons to be freedom fighters.

Then I saw this documentary-style video shared in the comments to Gandocraft’s post on twitter. It makes a similar argument for freedom fighting, but does so couched in more Islamic terms that may be off-putting to U.S. audiences. That is ok. It’s always interesting to learn more about other cultures, isn’t it?

A resource to consider if you, too, are interested in a deeper understanding of Iranian thought: “What the Western Left gets wrong about Political Islam.” Here’s the creators’ description:

Mujamma Haraket, whose expertise spans the history, theology, and praxis of political Islamic movements, brings both scholarly precision and lived experience to a discussion that challenges Western leftists to confront their own epistemological limitations. The episode opens with a foundational clarification: “political Islam” is not a term birthed by the movements themselves but a scholarly category—one that broadly seeks to instrumentalize Islamic teachings to shape political systems. This distinction matters: it prevents the projection of Western frameworks onto movements that understand themselves through entirely different conceptual vocabularies.

I’m off to protest this morning so that’s all for now. I look forward to hearing what you think in the comments section.