An investigator works in front of the destroyed building of the Starobilsk College of Luhansk Pedagogical University following a recent attack. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko© Thomson Reuters

I’ve been hearing from various sources that Russians are fed up with restraint against Ukraine as it and its NATO allies send drone strikes into Russia’s interior. One source didn’t wish to be quoted but shared that Iran’s dramatic success against unprovoked U.S.-Israeli attacks was making President Putin look bad. Weeks after hearing this I saw a share of this Reason2Resist discussion of the same phenomenon:

In a sort of a parallel to the Minab school bombing by U.S. Tomahawk missiles, this week Ukraine sent three consecutive strikes on a college dormitory in Donetsk. Here are the teenagers known to have died there, and an interesting comment from analyst Simplicius who has followed the Ukrainian war closely.

Note the many Ukrainian names of the deceased above. These are the same ‘children’ the West was claiming Russia “stole from Ukraine”, and was so adamant about protecting and returning.

Russia responded to the targeted strikes on children by attacking an air field near Kyiv along with various military industrial targets. It also struck at the waste water treatment plant that Kyiv depends upon, and that was a new development.

The other new development being widely discussed is deployment of a weapon known as the Oreshnik. Some say they did, some say they didn’t. But the bottom line is that, even if they did, the Oreshnik did not carry multiple nuclear warheads — as it is designed to do.

Scared yet?

By now you may be wondering why Russia didn’t just shut down the equivalent of the Strait of Hormuz in order to bring Ukraine and NATO to their knees.

While U.S. numbskulls plotted to occupy the nation that controls the entire eastern coast of the eponymous Persian Gulf (Iran = Persia), anyone with a map could have seen that would likely disrupt the 20% of international shipping passing by Bandar Abbas through the strait.

Where exactly would Russia exert control in a similar way?

Ukraine has been backed by the entire NATO cabal, a group known to use unprovoked attacks on oil-rich nations. Russia is backed, increasingly, by China — a world power that avoids military confrontation as a matter of longstanding policy.

What about the Zionist factor? Putin’s Q&A with journalists following the dormitory massacre mentioned Israel as a “refuge for the enemies of Russia.” In the battle for 47’s soul (I doubt he has a heart), Russia and Israel lead the pack with immense bribes and opportunities for 47’s family members to enrich themselves. Some say the bribes have worked because 47 has handed off Ukraine to the EU saying that the U.S. is done paying for that particular front in WW3. How long before Russia strikes a European airbase or weapons factory? Undoubtedly Russians see that as a move likely to shock the West and probably to unleash more attacks on Russia’s interior.

In other words, risky.

Constrained by a lack of nuclear weapons, Iran leverages something besides its geography better than any of the players mentioned here: narrative.

Here’s Naftali Bennett, the candidate challenging Netanyahu in upcoming elections, on the subject of hasbara i.e. pro-Israel control of the narrative. From Jared Diamond’s reporting of Bennett’s twitter post:

Everyone was talking today about the hasbara disaster caused by a failed minister who sold out Israel’s security for likes on TikTok. And they are right. The Netanyahu-Ben Gvir-Deri coalition has weakened Israel’s international standing to an unprecedented low, endangering IDF soldiers abroad and arming our antisemitic enemies around the world.



But condemnation is not enough. Instead of just talking about what not to do, it’s time to talk about what to do.



This is how we will fix Israel’s hasbara when we return to lead Israel:



1. We will establish a powerful national hasbara authority etc.

An example of the hasbara he wants to fix:

Good luck with that.

In the end, it may be that Iran is more adept at communicating effectively, both internally and externally, because military confrontation was preceded by a long period of sanctions signaling hostilities would eventually ensue. Russia’s communication challenges appear to be mostly internal. Why isn’t Putin tougher on Ukraine? is the question people are asking. Why can’t he end this thing?

Long wars have a way of wearing out people’s patience. And no amount of flag waving on Memorial Day is going to change that.