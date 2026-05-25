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John Breasted's avatar
John Breasted
May 25

May 25, 2026

Dear Lisa Savage,

As I have found before today with your other posts, I find this one cogent and very informative. You have analytical skills that put to shame the obtuse analyses of mainstream corporate media pundits like Thomas Friedman, David French, Bret Stephens, and Ross Douthat of the NY Times, and (until recently) their fellow ideological prisoner, David Brooks.

I wish I had enough disposable income to pledge as a paid subscriber to your posts. I can make only a one-time small donation this month, a token contribution.

Thank you for your consistently helpful writing.

John B.

western Massachusetts

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Regis Tremblay's avatar
Regis Tremblay
May 25

Patience is wearing out here in Russia, and I can only hope it is also wearing out in the USA. There is too much going on behind the curtains that worries me. Nobody knows what is really going on. But, as George Carlin famously said, "it's a big club and we aint in it."

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