Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
13h

Not only is justice delayed justice denied, justice that requires the defendant (innocent until prove guilty, remember) to come up with the money to defend his/her innocence.

This is yet another reason that the members of the 1% are in a different category than the rest of us. The grip of the 1% and the grip of Israel on the USA, closely connected, has to be ended.

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Graeme A Rickards's avatar
Graeme A Rickards
7h

I think you are getting what it says on the can. It says, 'Justice delayed justice denied.' So, expect both rather than the qualification that justice delayed IS justice denied; or that justice, in some cases, might be delayed, but remains the objective of the system and its officers. All guarantees to that effect are void at this point.

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