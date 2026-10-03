Organizer George Ostensen outside Genocide Dynamics’ Bath Iron Works shipyard

Keep Space for Peace Week has never been more relevant. As I explained to passing curious motorists yesterday, Hegseth recently announced that the U.S. intends to “dominate” space. (The motorists said Thank you all and had some disparaging words for the minister of war.)

Earlier in the dday an activist from Massachusetts, Christopher Spicer, had engaged in civil disobedience by trying to enter the shipyard and had been arrested by Bath, Maine police. I had no advance notice of the plans so I was unable to join in. Maybe next time…

When the Pentagon threatens to blow other countries’ satellites out of orbit, is that an empty threat? Probably not. They already blew up one of our own defunct satellites using an Aegis missile back in 2008. Darth Vader loves it!

We stood outside the shipyard gates during the workers’ lunch break and while some heckled us several engaged in productive discussions. For example, a military veteran who said she took the job for the money but doesn’t believe in the GD/BIW mission which she described as “working for Israel.”

I wonder if she knows the uber evil General Dynamics also has major contracts with ICE?

Here’s Julia standing amid the shiny Harley Davidson motorcycles that blood money can buy. (Another friend on another occasion at this location heard a worker tell her: When you can offer me $65 an hour, let’s talk.)

More Keep Space for Peace Week actions from around the world:

New Zealand

UK

Good looking and practical hoodie designed by GN members in England:

And a longer discussion with GN coordinator Bruce Gagnon and GN board member Dr. Tamara Lorincz on the details of how Golden Dome is being used by U.S. government officials to impose militarized space programs.