Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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Bill Astore
Oct 3

Yes--the workers who are making $100K-$120K a year building weapons are bought and paid for by the Pentagon. I guess peace doesn't pay $65 an hour and come with a Harley.

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