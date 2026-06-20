Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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X K's avatar
X K
11hEdited

My reasonably researched view is that going back all the way to 1990 or so Russia, under Gorbachev, sought greater integration with Europe economically, diplomatically, and with respect for its security concerns. Thoroughly reasonable, even desirable. Along those lines, and exchange for okaying German reunification, he obtained the promise from Secy of State James Baker that insofar as NATO expansion went, “Not one inch to the East.”

That held until Clinton came in and proceeded – unilaterally – to triangulate and rationalize, under orders from the Deep State, that “that was then, this is now,” and opened the door to creeping, and wholly unwarranted, NATO expansion, on up to the present situation with Ukraine. Along the way, Gorbachev, Yeltsin, and Putin objected to this abrogation, breach of faith, with increasing stridency – to no avail – until Putin ultimately said, “Идите на хрен, вы, капиталистические ублюдки!” [You can pretty much get the idea without a formal translation.]

And that’s where we are today. Basically it comes down to this takeoff on the motto of the Strategic Air Command: “Peace Is Our Profession. War Is What We Do.”

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Jon Olsen's avatar
Jon Olsen
12h

Sabotage peace.promote war, act with total disregard for common decency and morality, and use every back-stabbing trick in the book to get their way. A plague on them.

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