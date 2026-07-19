Some of us find that the U.S. fixation on toxic masculinity suggests imperial war managers are overcompensating. In the same week the Pentagon chief announced mandatory testosterone testing for military personnel over age 30 — including women — and supplements if levels are too low, he also said:

“Godspeed, heroes. Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve,” tweeted Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in response to the news that two US troops were killed with one soldier missing after Iranian retaliatory strikes on a US base in Jordan.

Stiffens? Really?

My guess is that the test-and-supplement scheme is a veiled attempt to drive out military personnel who may not be loyal to the regime. Firing generals of color or admirals who identify as female was just the beginning. If active duty personnel were already queasy about the moral dimensions of wars for empire, this could be a final straw that breaks a commitment to a career in the U.S. military.

As the U.S. rushes toward WW3, many will be leaving our sinking ship of state.

Lots of people who avoided the poverty draft but not the poverty are expressing themselves these days.

One of the main things driving class consciousness appears to be inflation, especially the price of food:

Posted with caption: Am I crazy for thinking $101 should get me more groceries?

Also the price of housing:

It’s easy to understand why oligarchs are worried about analysis like this:

Posted with caption: Capitalism really do be like this.

The regime claims leftists are the violent ones we should fear. Even if they have to remove their own study indicating right wing extremists are the source of most U.S. domestic violence of a political nature.

But most of us actually fear right wing violence — like the ICE brownshirts actively in the streets kidnapping and killing people.

Why does the regime fear real, actual leftists? Independent thought, mostly. Here’s something to chew on: