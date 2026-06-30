Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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Jon Olsen's avatar
Jon Olsen
2m

Anticipating an 8.0 magnitude political earthquake.

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Peace Dog's avatar
Peace Dog
14m

Excellent Post! Thank you for sharing all this in this way, and worded so succinctly. 🙏 If you have any inclination to do so, please consider following my Substack back. Peace, Gratitude, and Goodwill - Scott in NC

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