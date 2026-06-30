Justice for thee but not for me is the guiding philosophy of governments that serve capital.

The only thing thinning more rapidly than the line between the two Zionist entities is the line between national governments and corporations. Are the two trends related?

Maybe fat cat CEOs have forgotten that government exists to keep the poor from eating the rich. Because they seem only too ready to overthrow or subvert national governments in favor of quasi-legal systems imposed on entities established on newly stolen indigenous lands.

Maybe they think they can starve enough of us and surveil the rest of us to keep themselves safe from the fury of the disenfranchised? Down in their luxury bunkers, their sleep troubled by nightmares where the workers that keep them safe organize and turn on them.

Lobbyists for capital are busy defending their turf on Capitol Hill where an amendment to the $1.5 trillion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) would require war profiteers to actually deliver the goods before they buy back stock to enrich themselves, or pay dividends to their stockholders. From Redacted:

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Business Roundtable, and major defense[sic] industry groups are urging lawmakers to kill the proposal, arguing that it amounts to the federal government dictating how private companies allocate their capital.

There it is in a nutshell — who dictates to whom? Under late stage capitalism the de facto control of U.S. government by for-profit actors is being pushed toward de jure status.

Against this backdrop people are excited that a slate of Mamdani-supported socialists won their primaries in NYC. If they win their elections, will they be more effective than their predecessor AOC at reining in capital and delivering the goods e.g. Medicare for All? Forgive me for doubting. At the end of the day, they’re still Democrats.

That same 2027 NDAA has already become infamous due to provisions that would formally embed the Israeli military into the U.S. military, and in such a way that reversing it would be almost impossible. What could go wrong?

Of course the thinner the boundary becomes, the harder the corporate press will promote the 47-Netanyahu feud narrative. You know, the one where 47’s team negotiates a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran that is violated before the ink is dry by Israel occupying and bombing Lebanon. (Not to mention ongoing genocide and land theft in Gaza plus ongoing ethnic cleansing and land theft in the West Bank, neither of which is even mentioned in the MOU.)

Which is the tail doing the wagging and which is the dog?

Assassinated (martyred) leader of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah explained his view of the relationship between Zionist entities by invoking the unholy trinity of U.S. oil corporations, weapons manufacturers, and “Christian-Zionism.” He pointed out that the U.S. used Israel as a cat’s paw in the region in much the way Britain had done before them.

Meanwhile, I often see new reports of Zionist enclaves being established in Latin America. Example from Peru of an Israeli veterans’ exclusion zone:

I can’t help but think that this is what’s behind the so-called “Donroe Doctrine” — a return to U.S. imperial ambitions in the nations south of its border, in a world where U.S. and Israeli imperial ambitions are two sides of the same coin. A similar coin marries government and commerce in an arrangement you might recognize. Fat cats like to call it “anarcho-capitalism” which sounds tech bro trendy and less historically dangerous than the system already known as fascism.