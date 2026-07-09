While I wait for apologies from people who ripped me to shreds for not supporting Graham Platner, I’m seeing some new information that greatly expands my “he worked for Blackwater as a mercenary & I don’t want him representing me” stance.

This is an old article from 2008 where a local paper, the Ellsworth American, profiled Platner. It leads with the several thousand U.S. Marines who had by then died in Iraq, and how he and other survivors rejoiced in taking revenge for U.S. deaths by killing “insurgents” aka Iraqi indigenous resistance fighters. (The story does not lead with the 151,000 Iraqis that had been slaughtered by 2008 in the imperial conquest for oil.)

Well, nobody ever accused him of being a deep thinker.

Now that he’s bowed out of the race, the Maine Dems get to select his replacement. How convenient! It’s almost like a dark group recruited a charismatic candidate just bristling with red flags but also spouting populist talking points and love for Palestine. This roped in scads of new voter registrations, along with already registered Democrats, and others who were suddenly excited about a candidate. Endorsed by Bernie!

People are now debating who is the rightful inheritor of the nomination. Governor Janet Mills bowed out a while ago but still has a lot of influence — the candidate she endorsed, Hannah Pingree, became the Democrats’ nominee in the race to replace her. Some of the also-rans in that primary are mildly progressive, and former Maine Senate president Troy Jackson — also endorsed by Bernie — has reportedly already filed papers to run.

Will 600 convention goers be able to parse who would or who wouldn’t keep waging wars with Israel? Platner supporters were over the moon because he said so many things they agreed with about ending the Gaza genocide and not joining Israel in starting a hot war with Iran. But I grew hoarse asking, What did he ever actually do to walk the walk?

History note: The war in Iraq was also a Zionist war.

Social note: Military veterans are more likely than the average person to commit domestic violence and rape. Some studies have shown the percentage of veterans committing such crimes ranges between 15%-60%.

Toxic masculinity anyone?