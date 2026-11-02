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Connie Jenkins's avatar
Connie Jenkins
9h

Thank you, thank you, Lisa! I am not part of a case and haven't had the FBI or anyone at my door. But I sure as heck "publicly oppose the Trump agenda and want to support those facing repression for doing the same . . . and believe that a better world is within our reach."

So absolutely, and with a grateful heart for the entire resistance community, I'm signing the pledge!

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X K's avatar
X K
8h

Many thanks are due ​Jamila Levasseur for allowing her speech to be shared. Here we are, someone whose Jewish family was murdered in the gas chambers of Treblinka and Auschwitz speaking more directly, more historically accurately, than any mainstream news puppet reporter, editor, or so-called journalist; the legions of apologists and supporters of Israel; the hypocritical, milquetoast "liberal Zionists; the AIPAC-packed Congress; and you get the picture...

Herzl and Ben-Gurion wrote about the "transfer" of the indigenous Arabs in Palestine before the first Zionist disembarked in that land in the early 20th century. Their project was opposed, sometimes passionately, vociferously by the great majority of Jews on political, religious, and cultural grounds. The irony is, as Levasseur points out but apologists and their ilk refuse to realize, is that it was Hitler who gave the project its needed boost, with the Zionists quickly taking advantage of the situation deal with the Nazis, allowing the desirable Jews to escape to Palestine, while leaving the run-of-the-mill to their fate. For this, and other outrages, Ben-Gurion got an airport named after him. The Israelis/Zionists haven't been quite so blatant in celebrating Hitler's birthday for all that he did in abetting the creation of a kindred - and illegitimate - state to engage in genocide.

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