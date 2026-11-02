On Friday I went downtown to stand with the Maine Coalition for Palestine protesting outside one of our two Israeli senators’ office in Portland. It was colder in the wind than I’d thought it would be, but the bear hugs from some of my direct action comrades were worth it! And the speeches were good, supporting striking BDS dockworkers and connecting the dots between ICE and Israeli terror tactics.

Jamila Levasseur kindly shared her speech with me so that I can share it with you:

You’ve heard me speak before about my Jewish family who was murdered in the gas chambers of Treblinka and Auschwitz. I bring them with me when I speak.

Today I’m going to talk about incremental genocide. Three years ago, it turned into full scale, all out genocide that could not be ignored. But now, it’s faded from the news even as it’s still going on. We cannot let the world forget.

Just as Hitler wanted to make the Third Reich free of Jews, the Zionists wanted, and still want, to make Palestine free of Palestinians. I don’t see any difference here. It’s racism no matter how you look at it.

Hitler’s goal at first was to make Germany a place that Jews would leave. The Zionists collaborated with the Nazis because it was an opportunity to bring more Jews to Palestine.

Later, when Germany enacted the Final Solution, Zionist leaders used the Holocaust as justification for creating the Jewish entity they would call Israel.

They still use that justification today, and they call Jews like me antisemitic.

Zionism will not work without getting rid of Palestinians. Because it’s a racist, supremacist ideology. It’s that simple.

But the Zionists have had a PR problem for 80 years.

They cannot get away with the same kind of industrial scale killing that Hitler used, at least not so far. They can’t do the thing with cattle cars and gas chambers.

But they have gotten away with a hell of a lot.

In 1948, they got away with the Nakba – driving something like 800,000 Palestinians from their homes, killing God knows how many, destroying entire villages. And despite a UN resolution that the refugees must be allowed to return, they have never allowed Palestinians to return.

They’ve erased so much of what was left behind. They’ve tried so hard to pretend there never was a Palestinian people, a culture, four thousand years of history.

But even after the Nakba, the Zionists still had a problem, because lots of Palestinians remained in what became Israel. So they enacted laws to steal Palestinian property and deny Palestinians the same rights as Jews. They created an apartheid state.

They also never intended to stop at the borders described in the UN partition plan, even though the UN gave them the lion’s share of the land.

In 1967 they took the West Bank from Jordan, along with the Gaza Strip which was controlled by Egypt, and the Golan Heights from Syria and East Jerusalem.

Somehow, all these decades of illegal occupation, brutally repressing Palestinians, building illegal settlements that really should be called colonies, they’ve managed to brand themselves the only democracy in the Middle East. And they’ve mostly got away with it.

But it’s still not enough, because the Zionists have plans for a Greater Israel – to include parts of Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and Egypt. They have been very clear about that.

None of Israel’s plans can work without getting rid of the Palestinians.

Palestinians have never cooperated with that. They’ve never allowed themselves to be perfect victims.

Unfortunately, most of the world has been pretty damn cooperative.

The UN resolutions are not enforced. International law is not enforced. The right for Palestinians to return has never been enforced. And although Israel’s occupation of the West Bank has been twice ruled illegal, nobody has stepped in to stop it.

Most of the world sat back for sixteen years while Israel turned Gaza into a concentration camp, with a siege on land, air and sea and periodic bombing campaigns they called “mowing the lawn.”

Meanwhile, one politician after another has pledged undying support for Israel. They’ve sent billions of dollars of our tax money.

Israel has had a campaign all along to remove or exterminate all Palestinians. Most of the time it’s been an incremental genocide – slowly strangling the population, diverting and stealing the water supply, controlling electricity and fuel, checkpoints, travel restrictions, arrests and beatings, administrative detention in Israel’s massive prison system, destroying olive trees, making it illegal to forage for traditional wild foods, turning grazing land into military zones, bulldozing everything Palestinian, the siege on Gaza, etc. etc. etc.

All this and more going on for decades, getting worse and worse, and justifying it all because Palestinians continue to resist. Under international law, occupied people have a right to resist, including through armed struggle.

The occupiers do NOT have a right to “self defense” but the world has allowed Israel to use that excuse over and over again.

When Israel went into overdrive after October 2023, finally the genocide could not be ignored. Full fledged, all out genocide in Gaza. Finally recognition for what some of us had been saying all along.

Israel has taken a big PR hit. A global survey last month found Israel is #1 on the list of unpopular countries.

But still, ever since the fake ceasefire last year, Palestine has faded from the news. As if the genocide is over.

The genocide is not over. And it’s not just Gaza. It’s the West Bank as well. Because remember, Zionism cannot succeed without eliminating Palestinians.

In Al Khalil this week, also known as Hebron, Israel has forced hundreds of families from their homes, giving them no time at all to leave, they are bulldozing neighborhoods, sealing off the city and they closed the Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslim worshippers.

Throughout the West Bank, the Israeli army and the so-called settlers are one and the same, forcing people off their land, spreading violence, destroying olive trees, doing everything to make the land uninhabitable for Palestinians. That is genocide.

Gaza is on the brink of mass starvation again. Every day Israel kills more people in complete violation of the so-called ceasefire that has supposedly been in place for over a year. They deny entry of just about everything essential to maintain life. They have forced the entire population into about 35% of the Gaza Strip and they are shooting people on the beach from navy ships in the Mediterranean.

World leaders pay lip service to these terrible things but they don’t do anything to stop it. They could stop it with sanctions and a complete arms embargo. They could forcibly open the borders around Gaza and bring the aid before more people starve and freeze to death. We are tired of lip service.

There seems like no end is in sight. It doesn’t matter how they work things out from Israel’s elections because every one of the candidates supports genocide and most of the Jewish population does, too.

You can’t mince words. This is another holocaust.

My great-grandmother believed all people have a right to live with dignity. She would not have wanted her death in a gas chamber used to justify Zionism. My family didn’t die for that.

The villagers living near the Nazi concentration camps knew what they were smelling from the crematoriums. Mostly, they did nothing. Today, we know what we have seen over the last three years.

Today we salute dockworkers across the world who are striking in solidarity with Gaza. We especially salute dockworkers who have taken this beyond a one-day strike, and have pledged to never load ships carrying arms to the Zionist entity.

The city of Cambridge, Massachusetts just voted to divest retirement funds from Israel. We need to keep using BDS boycott, divest and sanction. Keep speaking out. Organize our neighbors. Take direct action for Palestine. We are not powerless.