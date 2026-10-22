Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

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Regis Tremblay's avatar
Regis Tremblay
4d

Great post, Lisa. Thanks so much for that latest Iranian Lego video. Can't stop playing it. It's a real picker upper!

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Jack WAUGH's avatar
Jack WAUGH
5d

Who should, in your opinion, have more power than the public at large?

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