With both the U.S. and Israel poised on the eve of elections, I’ve seen copious reporting that decisions on continuing the war against Iran — when, where, and how — are intended to influence the outcome of said elections. This leads me to wonder if maybe democracy is not such a good system after all? Certainly it’s toxic when combined with vulture capitalism. Maybe more stable systems of governing according to the interests of the people are preferable? Certainly what we’ve got in the U.S. is a colossal failure.

Here’s “Grainwashed,” the latest Lego video from Iran’s Explosive Media. It contextualizes the midterms by showing the chickens of endless wars in West Asia coming home to roost.

It’s clear that AI was instructed to create a musical theatre-style soundtrack for Uncle Sam’s performance as a snake oil salesman. The intended audience is us. Will we send our sons and daughters off to the next phase of war, or will we heed the warning?