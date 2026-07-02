Lisa’s Substack

Lisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Temple's avatar
Kathleen Temple
11h

I listened to the Migrant Trail Walk Report-Back. So moving. So inspiring. These people make me aspire to become ever more of a true, righteous human being.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lisa Savage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture