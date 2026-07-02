Migrant Trail Walk Reports Back
An annual event to witness the immense number of deaths produced by U.S. immigration policy
Our friend Ken Jones walked the migrant trail earlier this year with Desert Witness, and then reconvened walker/organizers Kat Rodriquez, Lulu Matute, and Christian Aleman to report back with him.
Examining the context of how migrants end up crossing the U.S.-Mexico border through the desert is a history and economics lesson in itself. Here’s a copy of the slide Lulu used for that part of the presentation:
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These humanitarian witnesses report that they are changed by making the walk each year. As I listened to them speak, it was clear the changes are positive.
They urge all to consider joining or supporting the walk next spring. For more information, visit the Migrant Trail Walk website here.
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I listened to the Migrant Trail Walk Report-Back. So moving. So inspiring. These people make me aspire to become ever more of a true, righteous human being.