Map showing the sites where human remains have been recovered on the U.S. southern border in Arizona from 1981 to date. Data source: Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner

Our friend Ken Jones walked the migrant trail earlier this year with Desert Witness, and then reconvened walker/organizers Kat Rodriquez, Lulu Matute, and Christian Aleman to report back with him.

Examining the context of how migrants end up crossing the U.S.-Mexico border through the desert is a history and economics lesson in itself. Here’s a copy of the slide Lulu used for that part of the presentation:

These humanitarian witnesses report that they are changed by making the walk each year. As I listened to them speak, it was clear the changes are positive.

They urge all to consider joining or supporting the walk next spring. For more information, visit the Migrant Trail Walk website here.

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